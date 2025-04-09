PM Paetongtarn defends entertainment complex bill amid casino claims

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has hit back at critics who claim the Entertainment Complex Bill is a thinly veiled attempt to turn Thailand into a casino destination. She’s made it clear: the bill isn’t about casinos, but about creating economic opportunities and boosting tourism.

The 38 year old PM addressed the growing controversy surrounding the Entertainment Complex Bill, dismissing claims that it was a move to turn Thailand into a gambling hotspot.

Speaking at a meeting with senior government officials at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Bangkok, the Thai premier clarified that the bill had been misinterpreted by some as solely about casinos.

“Entertainment complex does not mean casino. The complex will include a casino, but only 10% of the total area will be dedicated to this purpose. It will not allow anyone to open a casino anywhere in Thailand.”

She emphasised that the primary goal of the bill was not to increase gambling opportunities, but to promote economic growth and job creation.

“Each complex will feature several hotels and restaurants, creating jobs for thousands of people. This will help boost the local economy, while the profits from the casino will be used to repay the investment costs.”

The prime minister stressed that the bill would foster skills development and increase employment opportunities, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. She urged senior government officials to communicate the true intention behind the bill to their subordinates and local communities.

Yesterday, April 8, PM Paetongtarn announced that the bill’s deliberation would be postponed until the next Parliamentary session, citing pressing national matters, including the aftermath of the recent earthquake and the US tariff hike.

She expressed her commitment to rebuilding public confidence and providing relief to those affected by the earthquake, which has impacted several regions, including Bangkok, reported The Nation.

During the Songkran festival, the government will continue efforts to enhance tourism confidence, given its vital role in driving Thailand’s economy. The Thai PM’s comments have reignited debate about the balance between economic development and the potential social impact of such initiatives.

Despite the backlash, the PM remains resolute in her belief that the Entertainment Complex Bill is a crucial step towards modernising Thailand’s tourism infrastructure and economy.