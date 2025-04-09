PM Paetongtarn defends entertainment complex bill amid casino claims

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
53 1 minute read
PM Paetongtarn defends entertainment complex bill amid casino claims
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has hit back at critics who claim the Entertainment Complex Bill is a thinly veiled attempt to turn Thailand into a casino destination. She’s made it clear: the bill isn’t about casinos, but about creating economic opportunities and boosting tourism.

The 38 year old PM addressed the growing controversy surrounding the Entertainment Complex Bill, dismissing claims that it was a move to turn Thailand into a gambling hotspot.

Speaking at a meeting with senior government officials at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Bangkok, the Thai premier clarified that the bill had been misinterpreted by some as solely about casinos.

“Entertainment complex does not mean casino. The complex will include a casino, but only 10% of the total area will be dedicated to this purpose. It will not allow anyone to open a casino anywhere in Thailand.”

Related Articles

PM Paetongtarn defends entertainment complex bill amid casino claims | News by Thaiger

She emphasised that the primary goal of the bill was not to increase gambling opportunities, but to promote economic growth and job creation.

“Each complex will feature several hotels and restaurants, creating jobs for thousands of people. This will help boost the local economy, while the profits from the casino will be used to repay the investment costs.”

The prime minister stressed that the bill would foster skills development and increase employment opportunities, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. She urged senior government officials to communicate the true intention behind the bill to their subordinates and local communities.

PM Paetongtarn defends entertainment complex bill amid casino claims | News by Thaiger

Yesterday, April 8, PM Paetongtarn announced that the bill’s deliberation would be postponed until the next Parliamentary session, citing pressing national matters, including the aftermath of the recent earthquake and the US tariff hike.

She expressed her commitment to rebuilding public confidence and providing relief to those affected by the earthquake, which has impacted several regions, including Bangkok, reported The Nation.

During the Songkran festival, the government will continue efforts to enhance tourism confidence, given its vital role in driving Thailand’s economy. The Thai PM’s comments have reignited debate about the balance between economic development and the potential social impact of such initiatives.

Despite the backlash, the PM remains resolute in her belief that the Entertainment Complex Bill is a crucial step towards modernising Thailand’s tourism infrastructure and economy.

Latest Thailand News
The hottest month in Thailand 2025 Thailand Travel

The hottest month in Thailand 2025

55 seconds ago
PM Paetongtarn defends entertainment complex bill amid casino claims Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn defends entertainment complex bill amid casino claims

11 minutes ago
Thai commuters must register for 20-baht electric rail fare in August Bangkok News

Thai commuters must register for 20-baht electric rail fare in August

20 minutes ago
Thai woman denies abusing mentally ill man despite visible wounds Thailand News

Thai woman denies abusing mentally ill man despite visible wounds

27 minutes ago
Phuket launches gateway project to boost tourism and conservation Phuket News

Phuket launches gateway project to boost tourism and conservation

36 minutes ago
Miss Universe and Miss Grand to star in Pattaya’s Wan Lai Festival (video) Pattaya News

Miss Universe and Miss Grand to star in Pattaya’s Wan Lai Festival (video)

43 minutes ago
Soaked and secure: Phuket gears up for a safe splash this Songkran Phuket News

Soaked and secure: Phuket gears up for a safe splash this Songkran

53 minutes ago
Woman found unconscious in Pattaya with gold and cash Pattaya News

Woman found unconscious in Pattaya with gold and cash

1 hour ago
Don Mueang Airport sees 10% rise in Songkran passenger numbers Bangkok News

Don Mueang Airport sees 10% rise in Songkran passenger numbers

1 hour ago
American lecturer&#8217;s Thai visa revoked over lese majeste charge Thailand News

American lecturer’s Thai visa revoked over lese majeste charge

1 hour ago
Earthquake assessment reveals 60 buildings closed in Bangkok Bangkok News

Earthquake assessment reveals 60 buildings closed in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Pattaya construction site sees arrest of illegal Chinese worker Pattaya News

Pattaya construction site sees arrest of illegal Chinese worker

1 hour ago
Teen found dead in Chiang Mai after swallowing ping pong bomb Chiang Mai News

Teen found dead in Chiang Mai after swallowing ping pong bomb

2 hours ago
Lovesick Thai man fabricates shooting on tanker to meet girlfriend Thailand News

Lovesick Thai man fabricates shooting on tanker to meet girlfriend

2 hours ago
Newborn abandoned in pickup truck in Phuket, rescued Phuket News

Newborn abandoned in pickup truck in Phuket, rescued

2 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for alleged assault of granddaughter in Phatthalung Thailand News

Elderly man arrested for alleged assault of granddaughter in Phatthalung

2 hours ago
Pattaya contractor fined after cement spill causes hazard Pattaya News

Pattaya contractor fined after cement spill causes hazard

2 hours ago
Night fire near Bangkok mall causes chaos and power cuts Bangkok News

Night fire near Bangkok mall causes chaos and power cuts

2 hours ago
Q2 2025: Through the looking glass Finance

Q2 2025: Through the looking glass

2 hours ago
Bets off: Phuket residents roll the dice against casino plan Phuket News

Bets off: Phuket residents roll the dice against casino plan

2 hours ago
Burmese woman finds husband&#8217;s mistress after building collapse Bangkok News

Burmese woman finds husband’s mistress after building collapse

3 hours ago
Widow loses 620,000 baht to call centre scam in Thailand Crime News

Widow loses 620,000 baht to call centre scam in Thailand

3 hours ago
It was a glitch: AirAsia explains price hike on Songkran flights Bangkok News

It was a glitch: AirAsia explains price hike on Songkran flights

3 hours ago
Couple arrested in Bangkok for selling drug-laced vape liquids Bangkok News

Couple arrested in Bangkok for selling drug-laced vape liquids

3 hours ago
Phuket drug bust: 6 arrested with heroin Phuket News

Phuket drug bust: 6 arrested with heroin

3 hours ago
Politics NewsSongkran NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
53 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket launches gateway project to boost tourism and conservation

Phuket launches gateway project to boost tourism and conservation

36 minutes ago
Miss Universe and Miss Grand to star in Pattaya’s Wan Lai Festival (video)

Miss Universe and Miss Grand to star in Pattaya’s Wan Lai Festival (video)

43 minutes ago
Soaked and secure: Phuket gears up for a safe splash this Songkran

Soaked and secure: Phuket gears up for a safe splash this Songkran

53 minutes ago
Woman found unconscious in Pattaya with gold and cash

Woman found unconscious in Pattaya with gold and cash

1 hour ago