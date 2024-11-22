Pickup driver killed in lorry crash on M6 in Nakhon Ratchasima

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a pickup truck collided with the rear of a lorry on the M6 motorway, resulting in the pickup losing control and crashing into the central ditch. The driver was killed instantly. The incident unfolded in the early hours, with police receiving reports of the collision at approximately 5.44am today, November 22.

Officer Jakrin Sitthipru from Kham Thale So Police Station was among the first to respond to the call about the crash on the Bang Pa-In to Nakhon Ratchasima motorway. The accident took place around the 181st-kilometre mark in Pong Daeng, Kham Thale So district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Emergency services, including the Hook 31 rescue unit from Kham Thale So, promptly arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a Toyota Hilux Revo pickup, registered in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, severely damaged and situated in a roadside water channel. The front of the vehicle was destroyed, and the driver was found dead inside.

Rescue teams used hydraulic equipment to extract the driver’s body from the wreckage. He was identified as 34 year old Natthawut (surname withheld).

Nearby, a six-wheeler Isuzu lorry, bearing a Nakhon Pathom registration, exhibited rear-end damage from the collision. The lorry driver stood by, ready to provide his account to the investigators.

The investigation revealed that the lorry had illegally entered the motorway, disobeying the rules prohibiting such vehicles. It had sneaked onto the route starting at the Pak Chong checkpoint and travelled approximately 60 kilometres before the incident occurred, with only 20 kilometres remaining to the motorway’s end.

The pickup truck, travelling at high speed, lost control and collided with the lorry’s rear, which led to the fatal accident involving Natthawut.

Police are gathering evidence from the scene to determine the precise cause of the accident. This includes examining road conditions, vehicle speeds, and any possible mechanical failures. The ongoing investigation will also consider the illegal presence of the lorry on the motorway as a significant factor in the tragic outcome, reported KhaoSod.

