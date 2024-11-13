Monks escape Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima temple fire

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A dramatic fire outbreak at a renowned temple in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, prompted monks and novices to flee for their lives in the dead of night yesterday. Firefighters deployed four fire engines to combat the blaze, which was finally subdued after over an hour. The extent of the damage remains unassessed.

The incident occurred at 10.30pm yesterday, November 12, when the Pak Chong Municipality’s Disaster Prevention Office was alerted to a fire engulfing a storage pavilion within Wat Kiriwan, situated in the bustling community market of Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima. Firefighters swiftly responded with four fire engines, racing against time to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent structures.

Komkrit Limpanyalert, former mayor of Pak Chong, along with Panya Liakarnjanakul, a member of the Pak Chong community committee, were on-site to assist in managing the firefighting efforts. Their primary aim was to contain the fire and prevent it from causing further destruction to nearby buildings, despite the intense flames.

“Facing such a fierce fire, our priority was to prevent it from spreading further.”

It took approximately an hour and a little more for firefighters to bring the fire under control. Unfortunately, the main building was completely gutted.

The financial loss is expected to be significant, but an exact estimate is yet to be determined. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, as police strive to uncover what triggered such a devastating incident.

Residents and local businesses have expressed their concern and pledged support for the temple’s recovery. The swift response by the fire department helped prevent further damage, but the task of rebuilding and restoring the temple remains daunting for the community and its leaders, reported KhaoSod.

In the aftermath of the fire, the temple’s administration and local officials are working together to ensure the safety and security of the site. Measures are being put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future, focusing on enhancing fire safety protocols and community awareness,added Komkrit.

“The temple is a cornerstone of our community, and we are committed to its restoration.”

