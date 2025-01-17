Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

Mitch Connor
Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The mysterious disappearance of Chinese model Yang Zeqi near the Thai-Myanmar border has sent shockwaves throughout his home country of China and prompted his father to make a desperate plea to the Government of Thailand for help in locating his son.

Accompanied by lawyer Ratchaphon Sirisakhon, Yang’s father approached Police General Kittharath Punpetch, beseeching him to assist in the search for his son, who vanished shortly after arriving in Thailand last month.

This unsettling case echoes a similar incident involving Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was trafficked to a scam centre in Myawaddy but returned to Thailand unharmed after four days, albeit with a shaved head.

Wang’s ordeal attracted widespread media coverage in China, compelling the Thai government to address growing safety concerns. These fears have reportedly led some Chinese tourists to cancel their travel plans.

Yang’s disappearance has captured international attention, according to Police General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, an inspector-general with the Royal Thai Police. Lawyer Ratchaphon recounted a disturbing video call between Yang and his mother on December 29, where the model appeared anxious and alarmed.

During the call, conducted via WeChat, Yang wore black, sat at a table, and displayed visible eye injuries. Suspicion arose when it seemed someone else was holding the phone as Yang neither sought help nor showed any signs of distress, implying he was being monitored.

Borderline mystery: Chinese model's vanishing act stuns nation | News by Thaiger
Picture of Chines model Yang Zeqi courtesy of Bangkok Post

Despite the family reporting Yang’s case to the police Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division on January 10, progress has stalled.

Bangkok Post reported that Yang’s last known location was somewhere in either Phop Phra or Mae Sot district in Thailand’s Tak province, leaving his current whereabouts a puzzle as his social media went silent. There’s no confirmation if Yang crossed the Moei River into Myanmar.

Ratchaphon suspects a sinister network involving Thai, Chinese, and Myanmar nationals in Yang’s disappearance. The lawyer claims to have crucial evidence, including photos of vehicle licence plates, demonstrating how Yang was transported from Suvarnabhumi International Airport in one vehicle, only to be transferred to another.

As a family clings to hope and an investigation spans borders, the world watches closely for any clues that might unravel this troubling saga.

Mitch Connor
