5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
125 1 minute read
5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thai police arrested five Chinese men last night as they attempted an illegal border crossing from Myanmar into Thailand’s Tak province, raising further concerns about the region’s notorious scam operations.

Border patrol officers from the Ratchamanu Taskforce discovered the group at 8.30pm, yesterday, January 30, wading through the Moei River from Myawaddy to Mae Sot district.

Advertisements

The men—29 year old Huang Wen, 22 year old Song Hong, 21 year old Li Jie, 28 year old Li Hong, and 34 year old Yang Xoing —were not carrying passports and were immediately detained.

Through an interpreter, the men told Thai police that they had been working in Myawaddy and simply wanted to return to China. However, given Myawaddy’s reputation as a hotspot for Chinese-run casinos and forced labour scams, their case has drawn intense scrutiny.

Related Articles

The men were escorted to Tak Immigration for questioning, where Chinese embassy officials were present. Investigators are now working to determine if they were victims of human trafficking or linked to criminal activities.

Myawaddy has been under global attention following the high-profile trafficking case of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was kidnapped and detained in a scam compound earlier this month. His rescue sparked an online petition in China, listing over 1,500 missing Chinese citizens suspected of being trapped in border scams.

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The incident comes amid rising fears among Chinese tourists about safety in Thailand, leading to a wave of cancellations of travel bookings. In response, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made headlines by delivering an AI-generated speech in Mandarin, assuring Chinese visitors that Thailand remains a safe and welcoming destination, reported The Nation.

Advertisements

With border security tightening, Thai law enforcement remains on high alert for illegal crossings and trafficking operations, as pressure mounts to crack down on transnational crime.

On January 12, a meeting was held at the Royal Thai Police’s headquarters in Bangkok to discuss China’s cooperation with Thailand to combat call centre scams and trafficking.

Latest Thailand News
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

2 hours ago
Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found Crime News

Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found

4 hours ago
Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers Thailand News

Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers

4 hours ago
5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand Crime News

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

4 hours ago
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical Bangkok News

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

4 hours ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory Chiang Mai News

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

5 hours ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life Central Thailand News

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

5 hours ago
Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant Crime News

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

5 hours ago
Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone Business News

Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone

5 hours ago
Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings Central Thailand News

Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings

5 hours ago
Smoke signals: Thailand cracks down on PM2.5 cross-border pollution Business News

Smoke signals: Thailand cracks down on PM2.5 cross-border pollution

5 hours ago
Thai senator&#8217;s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate Politics News

Thai senator’s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate

5 hours ago
Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport Aviation News

Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport

6 hours ago
Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump&#8217;s tariff turmoil Business News

Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

6 hours ago
Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket Aviation News

Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket

6 hours ago
Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand Crime News

Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand

6 hours ago
Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade Bangkok News

Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade

6 hours ago
Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention Central Thailand News

Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention

7 hours ago
Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout Thailand News

Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout

7 hours ago
Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’ Crime News

Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’

7 hours ago
Reckless Thai rider&#8217;s wild trip lands him fine, suspended jail term Bangkok News

Reckless Thai rider’s wild trip lands him fine, suspended jail term

7 hours ago
Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video) Crime News

Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video)

7 hours ago
Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up Phuket News

Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up

8 hours ago
Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa Crime News

Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

9 hours ago
Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle Chiang Mai News

Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle

9 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
125 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

4 hours ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

5 hours ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

5 hours ago
Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

5 hours ago