Phimai farmers hit by early drought, Mun River runs dry

Farmers in the district of Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, are facing a severe drought that has swiftly dried up the Mun River.

On the auspicious day of Makha Bucha, traditionally a time of potential earnings for lotus farmers, the parched riverbeds have left many without income or water for their daily needs. The situation, recorded today, underscores the urgency of the agricultural and water scarcity crisis gripping this part of Thailand.

The Mun River, a lifeline for the farmers and residents of Phimai, is experiencing persistent drops in water levels across various sections. Most notably, the tributary of Huai Ban Tha Luang in Village No. 11, Tha Luang Subdistrict, which is a significant source of water for both household use and agricultural activities, has been reduced to a dry riverbed. The devastating impact of this can be seen in the withering and death of entire lotus fields, which are unable to survive without sufficient water supply.

A local villager from Tha Luang, 58 year old Suphat Baan Phimai, shared her distress over the situation. She recalls how in past years, the tributary never ran dry, and she would paddle her boat to collect lotus flowers to sell. However, this year’s Makha Bucha, a day that usually brings sales and income, brought nothing but hardship due to the completely dried up waterway. The lotuses have perished, cutting off not only her source of income but also her access to water for everyday use, reported KhaoSod.

This year’s drought has arrived early and has rapidly depleted water sources, exacerbating the water scarcity. Some farmers have even resorted to pumping water from the tributaries for their off-season rice cultivation, further straining the already limited water supply.

