Police Chief’s directive to protect Royal Thai Police’s reputation

National Police Chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol has issued a stern order to all police officers, commanding them to refrain from divulging any information to the press that could tarnish the image or operational integrity of the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

Moreover, officers have been explicitly warned against actions that could potentially serve their personal interests, sparking a firestorm of speculation and intrigue.

The directive comes hot on the heels of Torsak’s public expression of dissatisfaction regarding a public spat involving two senior officers, Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn aka Big Joke and Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew aka Big Tao. The rift, allegedly centred around their purported links to an online gambling website, has cast a shadow over the force, prompting the police chief to intervene personally in a bid to quell the mounting tensions.

Torsak’s decree, issued yesterday, is a resounding call for adherence to Regulation No. 30 of the Police Code, specifically addressing operations unrelated to ongoing cases. This regulation outlines stringent protocols governing the dissemination of information, interviews, photographic material, and public relations engagements with the media.

“Police officers are duty-bound to abide by the code, exercising sound judgement and discretion to safeguard the interests of the public and uphold the esteemed reputation of our organisation.

“Under no circumstances should officers provide information that could undermine the police force’s image or operational efficacy, nor should they engage in actions that could be construed as self-serving.”

Furthermore, the directive stipulates that any disputes or uncertainties involving police personnel must be channelled through authorised spokespersons designated by unit supervisors. This directive encompasses matters of national security as well as those of significant public interest, reported The Nation.

Emphasising the gravity of non-compliance, the order explicitly warns that violations will be met with severe disciplinary or even criminal repercussions.

In related news, Big Joke refuted allegations of his involvement with online gambling networks on Thursday.