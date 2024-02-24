Chinese nationals caught with illegal firearms in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya and Chon Buri police teamed up for a targeted operation on Wednesday, February 21, leading to the apprehension of two Chinese nationals for possession of illegal firearms.

The duo, 28 year old Cai Qingqing and Lei Chen, also 28, were caught red-handed with a cache of weapons including a 9-milimetre semi-automatic pistol, two magazines, handcuffs, ammunition, and a mysterious shoulder bag filled with various items.

Authorities sprang into action following reports of suspicious activities involving a group of Chinese nationals at a homestay in Soi 22, Na Jomtien. Swift investigations uncovered the alarming truth, shedding light on a grave situation. Shockingly, the individuals had slipped into the country undetected, bypassing immigration checkpoints with ease, reported Pattaya Mail.

“This is a grave reminder of the lurking dangers. We cannot afford to underestimate the risks posed by such clandestine activities.”

In related news, a composite task force composed of representatives from 15 different government entities descended upon six Chinese eateries located in the Naka Market area of Wichit. Alarmingly, three instances of law infringement were uncovered in the process, including one restaurant that was found to be operating without a proper license.

The crackdown kicked off at 6pm, according to an official report. The operation’s primary goal was to target high-risk groups to combat and address human trafficking issues. An additional objective was to ensure business operators and foreign workers adhered strictly to the laws of Phuket.

In other news, a Chinese woman went on a rampage in the southern province of Krabi after breaking up with her boyfriend. She blocked the road, attempted to undress, and bit a police officer on the arm. Mueang Krabi Police Station and Tourist Police officers tried to calm the 34 year old Chinese woman after she startled motorists. Witnesses reported that she was speaking loudly to herself before entering the road, obstructing passing vehicles. Locals intervened to prevent her from undressing and promptly informed the police.