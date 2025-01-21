Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal52 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
81 1 minute read
Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz
Photo courtesy of GGR Asia

In a landmark move to bolster tourism and cross-border collaboration, the Philippines and Thailand inked a five-year deal focusing on mutual growth in the travel and hospitality sectors. The agreement, signed on Sunday, January 19 also hints at Thailand’s potential legalisation of casinos: a game-changing development for its tourism landscape.

The Philippines, a regional leader in the casino industry with unrestricted gaming access for locals and foreigners, sees this partnership as an opportunity to share expertise while tapping into Thailand’s triumphs in cultural and medical tourism.

Advertisements

Christina Garcia Frasco, the Philippines’ tourism secretary, stated: “This collaboration provides an exciting opportunity to tap into Thailand’s remarkable success in attracting visitors.

“In return, Thailand stands to gain from the Philippine expertise in hospitality, where we have earned a reputation for excellence.”

Related Articles

Thailand’s tourism minister Sorawong Thienthong expressed optimism about the pact, emphasising knowledge-sharing initiatives.

“We are looking forward to working with the Philippines.”

Sorawong highlighted plans for professional training, joint marketing, and sustainable tourism practices.

Advertisements

The deal covers 2025 to 2030 and builds on a bilateral framework established in 1993. It includes tourism product development, exchange programmes, and the promotion of cultural heritage.

Last year, the Philippines welcomed 5.44 million foreign visitors—up 8.7% from the previous year but short of its 7.7-million target. Thailand contributed just under 1% of these figures, with 45,896 visitors. Meanwhile, Thailand celebrated a tourism boom, surpassing its 35-million visitor target and generating 1.8 trillion baht (US$52.9 billion) in revenue, reported GGR Asia.

With speculation mounting about Thailand’s first casino resort by 2030, this partnership signals a strategic alignment that could redefine Southeast Asia’s tourism industry.

As both nations ramp up their infrastructure, like the Philippines’ 7.7-billion peso airport upgrades, this deal marks the dawn of a potentially transformative era.

In other news, Cebu Pacific resumed its international flights and launched new domestic routes from the southern Philippines city of Davao, including to Bangkok in August last year.

Latest Thailand News
GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot Bangkok News

GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot

25 minutes ago
MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand Bangkok News

MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand

37 minutes ago
Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out Chiang Mai News

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

45 minutes ago
Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz Politics News

Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

52 minutes ago
2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers Crime News

2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers

59 minutes ago
Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video) Central Thailand News

Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

1 hour ago
Three million Thai elderly to receive 10,000 baht cash handout Business News

Three million Thai elderly to receive 10,000 baht cash handout

1 hour ago
Thai woman left in debt after lending 880k baht to friend Eastern Thailand News

Thai woman left in debt after lending 880k baht to friend

2 hours ago
Thai thief poses as jogger to steal over 1 million baht from luxury home Central Thailand News

Thai thief poses as jogger to steal over 1 million baht from luxury home

2 hours ago
Driver cheats death after terrifying Pattaya motorway smash Crime News

Driver cheats death after terrifying Pattaya motorway smash

2 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Suphan Buri woman for call centre scam Crime News

Cyber police arrest Suphan Buri woman for call centre scam

2 hours ago
Pink dholes with rare colour spotted in Thailand Central Thailand News

Pink dholes with rare colour spotted in Thailand

2 hours ago
Arrest warrant for Thanasun Nilprasert after fatal teacher shooting Crime News

Arrest warrant for Thanasun Nilprasert after fatal teacher shooting

2 hours ago
Inmate escapes Chumphon prison, manhunt underway Crime News

Inmate escapes Chumphon prison, manhunt underway

2 hours ago
Thai man loses 70,000 baht after scammers use fake ID to access his credit card Bangkok News

Thai man loses 70,000 baht after scammers use fake ID to access his credit card

3 hours ago
Thai FDA warns against unapproved smart devices for blood sugar Central Thailand News

Thai FDA warns against unapproved smart devices for blood sugar

3 hours ago
Two arrested for illegal loans after vendor&#8217;s tragic suicide Crime News

Two arrested for illegal loans after vendor’s tragic suicide

3 hours ago
Factory worker assaulted by ex-colleague in Rayong street attack Crime News

Factory worker assaulted by ex-colleague in Rayong street attack

3 hours ago
Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters Business News

Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters

3 hours ago
Gold rush: Daylight thief strikes Phitsanulok market Crime News

Gold rush: Daylight thief strikes Phitsanulok market

3 hours ago
Thai school director accused of raping colleague in car Central Thailand News

Thai school director accused of raping colleague in car

4 hours ago
Thai embassies gear up for global same-sex marriage registration Thailand News

Thai embassies gear up for global same-sex marriage registration

4 hours ago
Fiery destruction in Phuket leaves 29 homeless: Safety warning Crime News

Fiery destruction in Phuket leaves 29 homeless: Safety warning

4 hours ago
Thailand urges release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire Politics News

Thailand urges release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

4 hours ago
Buriram stray cat survives dart attack, raises 10,000 baht for care Crime News

Buriram stray cat survives dart attack, raises 10,000 baht for care

4 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal52 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
81 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

45 minutes ago
2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers

2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers

59 minutes ago
Toxic air crisis: 70 provinces choked by dangerous dust levels

Toxic air crisis: 70 provinces choked by dangerous dust levels

1 hour ago
Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

1 hour ago