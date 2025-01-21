Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

Photo courtesy of GGR Asia

In a landmark move to bolster tourism and cross-border collaboration, the Philippines and Thailand inked a five-year deal focusing on mutual growth in the travel and hospitality sectors. The agreement, signed on Sunday, January 19 also hints at Thailand’s potential legalisation of casinos: a game-changing development for its tourism landscape.

The Philippines, a regional leader in the casino industry with unrestricted gaming access for locals and foreigners, sees this partnership as an opportunity to share expertise while tapping into Thailand’s triumphs in cultural and medical tourism.

Christina Garcia Frasco, the Philippines’ tourism secretary, stated: “This collaboration provides an exciting opportunity to tap into Thailand’s remarkable success in attracting visitors.

“In return, Thailand stands to gain from the Philippine expertise in hospitality, where we have earned a reputation for excellence.”

Thailand’s tourism minister Sorawong Thienthong expressed optimism about the pact, emphasising knowledge-sharing initiatives.

“We are looking forward to working with the Philippines.”

Sorawong highlighted plans for professional training, joint marketing, and sustainable tourism practices.

The deal covers 2025 to 2030 and builds on a bilateral framework established in 1993. It includes tourism product development, exchange programmes, and the promotion of cultural heritage.

Last year, the Philippines welcomed 5.44 million foreign visitors—up 8.7% from the previous year but short of its 7.7-million target. Thailand contributed just under 1% of these figures, with 45,896 visitors. Meanwhile, Thailand celebrated a tourism boom, surpassing its 35-million visitor target and generating 1.8 trillion baht (US$52.9 billion) in revenue, reported GGR Asia.

With speculation mounting about Thailand’s first casino resort by 2030, this partnership signals a strategic alignment that could redefine Southeast Asia’s tourism industry.

As both nations ramp up their infrastructure, like the Philippines’ 7.7-billion peso airport upgrades, this deal marks the dawn of a potentially transformative era.

In other news, Cebu Pacific resumed its international flights and launched new domestic routes from the southern Philippines city of Davao, including to Bangkok in August last year.