Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 20, 2025
185 2 minutes read
Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner
Picture courtesy of Skift

In a daring move set to shake up the Land of Smiles, the Government of Thailand is pushing forward with a controversial plan to legalise casinos, sneakily packaged as entertainment complexes.

This bold move comes hot on the heels of outspoken former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s call to legalise online gambling, promising a windfall of tax revenue. Now, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry is immersed in talks with various stakeholders to thrash out the details of online gambling regulation.

Advertisements

Currently nestled in the House of Representatives for review, the proposal has sparked a heated debate. Civil society groups have rung alarm bells, expressing fears that loosening the reins on gambling might unleash a

Pandora’s box of social issues if regulations aren’t strict enough. Rumbling concerns suggest that the glitzy project could end up lining the pockets of a select few powerful investors whilst leaving society to grapple with the fallout.

Related Articles

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, who holds the reins at the Association of Thai Travel Agents, admits that civic groups have an uphill battle against the tide of legislative momentum. Despite the glittering potential for a tourism boost, he warns that lax regulations could tarnish Thailand’s sterling reputation, and raise the spectre of money laundering.

Sanan Angubolkul of the Thai Chamber of Commerce echoes these sentiments, underscoring tourism as the driving force behind the policy while urging caution regarding its broader impacts.

Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner | News by Thaiger
Police swoop on an illegal gambling den in Nonthaburi. Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Economic pundits predict that, if rolled out successfully, the entertainment complex could be a game-changer for GDP and job creation, with tantalising estimates of 69.6 billion baht in revenue.

Advertisements

Pornchai Thiraveja, leading the charge at the Fiscal Policy Office, points out that while gambling itself might not directly prop up the economy, the ripples from associated activities could pack a punch in GDP growth.

Amonthep Chawla, chief economist at CIMB Thai Bank, highlights the juicy tax revenue poised to flow from legitimising the once-underground gambling scene. Meanwhile, Krungsri Securities sees the formalisation of online gambling as a financial goldmine waiting to be tapped.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, head of the Federation of Thai Industries, views the entertainment complex as a catalyst to stimulate the economy by pulling in tourists and stemming the flow of cash to neighbouring countries.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking is betting on tourism-led GDP growth, buoyed by a surge of foreign visitors and government stimulus efforts.

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, President of the Thai Restaurant Association, suggests placing the entertainment complex in lesser-known locales to spruce up tourism there, steering clear of already bustling hotspots like Pattaya. But the spectre of managing gambling within these complexes looms large.

Taking no chances, a network of anti-gambling advocacy groups is banging the drum against the proposal, wary that its fruits will be harvested by only the elite echelon of investors.

Amidst these unfolding debates, police forces have been busy cracking down on illegal dens of chance, keeping the gambling landscape under a watchful eye.

As Thailand flirts with its dicey casino gamble, the nation awaits to see whether this high-stakes bet will usher in an economic boon or bring the house down with it. The stakes are high, and only time will reveal which way the chips will fall in this bold new venture.

Latest Thailand News
Banged up: Thai prison nightmare exposed by British tourist Thailand News

Banged up: Thai prison nightmare exposed by British tourist

6 hours ago
Fake hug scam strikes again: Indian man loses gold necklace to 3 ladyboys Crime News

Fake hug scam strikes again: Indian man loses gold necklace to 3 ladyboys

6 hours ago
Alien panic in paradise: ET find turns out to be deep-sea giant Thailand News

Alien panic in paradise: ET find turns out to be deep-sea giant

6 hours ago
Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver&#8217;s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani Thailand News

Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver’s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani

7 hours ago
Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner Business News

Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner

7 hours ago
Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle Crime News

Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle

7 hours ago
PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons Business News

PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons

8 hours ago
Chon Buri locals celebrate lottery wins at temple visit Thailand News

Chon Buri locals celebrate lottery wins at temple visit

8 hours ago
Red light: Thailand&#8217;s car industry caught in hybrid dilemma Business News

Red light: Thailand’s car industry caught in hybrid dilemma

8 hours ago
Teacher&#8217;s murder suspect identified, evidence found near scene Crime News

Teacher’s murder suspect identified, evidence found near scene

8 hours ago
Buriram gold shop owner saves woman from call centre scam Crime News

Buriram gold shop owner saves woman from call centre scam

8 hours ago
Thailand locks in on crop burning with strict new measures Environment News

Thailand locks in on crop burning with strict new measures

8 hours ago
Fake monk’s act doesn’t pass the vest test in Khon Kaen Crime News

Fake monk’s act doesn’t pass the vest test in Khon Kaen

9 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s power tariff cut plan sparks debate on electricity pricing Business News

Thaksin’s power tariff cut plan sparks debate on electricity pricing

9 hours ago
Theft at Add Carabao&#8217;s daughter&#8217;s home incurs 100,000 baht loss Bangkok News

Theft at Add Carabao’s daughter’s home incurs 100,000 baht loss

9 hours ago
Thai bride-to-be forgets bag in temple bathroom, loses 100,000 baht dowry Crime News

Thai bride-to-be forgets bag in temple bathroom, loses 100,000 baht dowry

9 hours ago
Majority ineligible for Thailand&#8217;s debt relief programme Business News

Majority ineligible for Thailand’s debt relief programme

9 hours ago
Thai rice exporter says policy changes are grain-ing momentum Business News

Thai rice exporter says policy changes are grain-ing momentum

10 hours ago
Pickup driver falls asleep, cause fatal crashes in Chon Buri Crime News

Pickup driver falls asleep, cause fatal crashes in Chon Buri

10 hours ago
Police seize 3 million meth pills, arrest two in drug bust Crime News

Police seize 3 million meth pills, arrest two in drug bust

10 hours ago
Thai cop blames exhaustion after crashing into 2 motorcycles, injuring 3 Crime News

Thai cop blames exhaustion after crashing into 2 motorcycles, injuring 3

10 hours ago
Thailand plans five-year strategy to tackle PM2.5 pollution Environment News

Thailand plans five-year strategy to tackle PM2.5 pollution

10 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash at Pathum Thani intersection Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash at Pathum Thani intersection

10 hours ago
Thaksin plans one million homes for low-income Thais Politics News

Thaksin plans one million homes for low-income Thais

11 hours ago
Thai singer alleges lese majeste threat in legal battles with ex-lover Crime News

Thai singer alleges lese majeste threat in legal battles with ex-lover

11 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 20, 2025
185 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Alien panic in paradise: ET find turns out to be deep-sea giant

Alien panic in paradise: ET find turns out to be deep-sea giant

6 hours ago
Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver&#8217;s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani

Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver’s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani

7 hours ago
Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle

Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle

7 hours ago
PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons

PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons

8 hours ago