Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has launched a blistering attack on Cambodia, accusing it of igniting violence along the Thai border and violating international law by firing into Thai territory.

In a strongly worded statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) at 2.25pm yesterday, July 24, Paetongtarn condemned the neighbouring country for its alleged aggression.

“I condemn Cambodia for the use of violence and aggression along the Thai border, where they initiated the use of arms and fired into Thai territory, affecting both officials and innocent civilians,” she wrote. “Such action is a clear violation of international legal norms, especially fundamental human rights and ethical principles.”

Paetongtarn, who also serves as Thailand’s culture minister, reiterated Thailand’s commitment to peace and diplomacy, emphasising that the government’s response remains rooted in restraint and legality.

“Thailand has demonstrated patience and a strong preference for diplomatic dialogue in hopes of preventing escalation. Peace remains the best solution to international conflict.”

The suspended PM made it clear she is fully backing the military, foreign affairs officials, and other agencies handling the situation.

“I fully support all responsive actions taken by the government, the armed forces, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within the framework of international law and principles,” she said.

The 38 year old Pheu Thai leader’s post comes amid escalating tensions after reports of long-range attacks from the Cambodian side struck Thai territory, reportedly injuring both officials and civilians. Military deployments have increased along the border in response, Bangkok Post reported.

Paetongtarn also extended words of encouragement to the troops stationed near the front lines.

“I send my support to our military personnel safeguarding our sovereignty and to the civilians enduring hardship in the affected areas,” she wrote, urging residents to follow safety protocols. “Your safety and protection of property are my highest priorities.”

The embattled PM’s comments mark her first public statement since being suspended from office pending a Constitutional Court ruling on her leaked phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Whether the Thai public sees her comments as leadership or political theatre remains to be seen—but for now, she’s made it clear: diplomacy has limits, and Cambodia has crossed the line.