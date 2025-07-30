Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

Constitutional Court votes 5–4 to give suspended PM until August 4 to respond in ministerial ethics probe

Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English Facebook

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been granted a last-minute reprieve by the Constitutional Court, which voted 5–4 in favour of extending her deadline to submit a defence in the now-infamous leaked audio scandal involving Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The decision, announced yesterday, July 29, allows Paetongtarn until August 4 to respond — a final extension under Section 31 of the 2018 Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court.

The scandal erupted after an audio clip, released to the media on June 18, allegedly captured a private conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen. Paetongtarn later confirmed the voice was hers but claimed the discussion was a personal exchange aimed at maintaining peace and sovereignty through soft diplomacy.

That explanation didn’t satisfy her critics. A total of 36 senators petitioned the court, accusing her of violating multiple constitutional clauses. They claimed her actions showed undue allegiance to Cambodia and a lack of independence in fulfilling her ministerial duties. The petitioners also alleged she treated Thailand’s Second Army Region commander as an adversary, further questioning her loyalty and ethical standards.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Filed under Sections 170 and 160 of the Constitution, the petition argues Paetongtarn’s behaviour reflects serious ethical misconduct and a breach of her oath to serve transparently and in Thailand’s best interest.

Yesterday, the Constitutional Court considered her second request for an extension to complete her defence, citing the ongoing gathering of evidence. While five judges approved the request, four others — Panya Udchachon, Wirun Saengthian, Jiraniti Havanon, and Banjongsak Wongprach — opposed the move, reported The Nation.

This extension is now her final chance to contest the allegations. Should she fail to file by August 4, the court will interpret her silence as a decision not to oppose the claims and will proceed with its ruling, as stipulated under Section 54, paragraph 3 of the Organic Act.

With her political future on the line, Paetongtarn has just days left to mount a defence that could save her from permanent removal from office.

