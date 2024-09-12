Pheu Thai MP urged to face trial over 2004 Tak Bai massacre

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A list MP from the ruling Pheu Thai Party is under pressure to relinquish his parliamentary immunity and face trial over the 2004 Tak Bai massacre, with the statute of limitations set to expire in 44 days.

Parliament convened yesterday, September 11, to discuss whether to allow General Pisal Wattanawongkiri, former Army Region 4 Commander and Pheu Thai Party list MP, to stand trial in the Narathiwat Criminal Court. The trial is set to start on October 12. While MPs enjoy immunity from prosecution during parliamentary sessions, Parliament has the authority to waive this immunity, enabling a lawmaker to be tried.

Romadon Panjor, a list MP from the opposition People’s Party (PP), emphasised the importance of General Pisal’s attendance at the initial hearing to keep the case active and prevent it from expiring on October 25.

General Pisal is among seven defendants and former senior officials accused of involvement in the fatal dispersal of protesters by security forces outside Tak Bai Police Station in Tak Bai district on October 25, 2004.

The protesters had gathered to demand the release of six detainees.

Seven demonstrators were killed on the spot, and 78 others died from suffocation or organ failure while being detained and transported to a military camp in Pattani’s Nong Chik district, approximately 140 kilometres away.

Relatives of the deceased submitted a petition to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, requesting that General Pisal be present at the first hearing. They expressed concerns that his absence could result in the case’s dismissal due to the expired statute of limitations.

The petition was presented through Kamolsak Leewamoh, a Prachachat Party MP for Narathiwat and chairman of the House Committee on Legal Affairs, Justice and Human Rights. Wan noted that the court has not requested General Pisal to stand trial, nor has the MP indicated a willingness to be tried.

The House speaker explained that immunity is granted to lawmakers to prevent court obligations from being used as an excuse to interfere with their legislative responsibilities.

Romadon, however, argued that defendants should typically be heard in person to ensure justice is served. He remarked that the case is crucial as it tests the justice system and the police’s capability to maintain security in the far South, reported Bangkok Post.

“The presence of General Pisal at the trial is a significant step in ensuring justice and accountability.”