Deputy Interior Minister Chada pulls out of Cabinet

Caretaker Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised has withdrawn his name from consideration for a role in Thailand’s next Cabinet, instead proposing his daughter, Sabeeda Thaised, for the position of Deputy Interior Minister.

The move comes amidst swirling controversy surrounding Chada’s murky past and fears that his appointment could imperil the government’s stability.

The decision followed a damning report from the Council of State, which flagged Chada’s background as a potential ethical minefield. The report warned that his appointment could spark a scandal serious enough to threaten the government’s survival.

This comes hot on the heels of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s ousting on similar grounds. Srettha was removed by the Constitutional Court on August 14 after appointing a minister with a criminal past, which was deemed a breach of ethical standards.

Despite the growing concerns, Chada staunchly defended his qualifications.

“I am fully qualified for the role, but I want to give my daughter the opportunity to serve.”

The controversy has forced PM-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra to exercise extreme caution in vetting her Cabinet nominees. Sources at Government House revealed that Prommin Lertsuridej, the PM’s Secretary-General, sought advice from the Council of State about Chada’s background, which is reportedly tied to a murder case. The Council’s response was blunt, indicating that Chada might not meet the constitutional criteria for Cabinet members.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party had initially planned to replace Chada with his sister, Mananya Thaised, but Chada pushed for his daughter to take the role instead. Chada’s past has haunted him since his days as a powerful figure in Uthai Thani, where he was once accused of orchestrating the murder of a political rival’s aide, though he was later acquitted, reported The Nation.

Adding to the drama, Chada narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2012, in which his son, Farud Thaised, tragically lost his life.