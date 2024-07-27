Bomb and gunfire injures four officers in Pattani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Khok Pho district in Pattani was thrown into chaos yesterday as negotiations failed, leading to an assailant throwing a bomb and opening fire on officials. Initial reports indicate four officers were injured in the incident.

Officials arrived at Ban Khlong Chang in Na Ket subdistrict, Khok Pho district, Pattani province at 7.30am yesterday, July 26 following a tip-off from local residents. Law enforcement was conducting an operation based on the information provided by the community.

Negotiations with the suspect did not yield any positive results. The assailant responded by hurling an explosive device at the police and subsequently firing shots at them. This sudden escalation resulted in four officers sustaining injuries. Further details are expected to be released as the situation develops.

Residents had earlier reported suspicious activities, prompting the police to intervene. The operation aimed to enforce the law and ensure the safety of the area. However, the failure in negotiations led to the violent confrontation.

“We were trying to resolve the situation peacefully, but it quickly turned violent.”

The injured officers were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown, but they are under medical supervision.

As the situation continues to unfold, police have cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents and to secure the safety of the remaining residents. Additional forces have been deployed to manage the situation and to pursue the suspect.

Residents in Khok Pho district are urged to stay indoors and report any suspicious activities to the police. The safety of the community remains a top priority as officials work to apprehend the suspect and restore order.

The incident has raised concerns about the escalating violence in the region. Police are now investigating the motives behind the attack and whether the suspect acted alone or as part of a larger group, reported KhaoSod.

“We are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice and ensuring the safety of our officers and the community.”