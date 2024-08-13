Pipe bomb attack at Batu checkpoint injures volunteer in Narathiwat

Picture courtesy of Khaosod official website

Two assailants hurled pipe bombs at the Batu checkpoint in Narathiwat, injuring one paramilitary volunteer and damaging property. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the suspects approaching the checkpoint on foot before throwing the explosives.

The southern border province of Narathiwat has been plagued by unrest, and the recent attack at the Batu checkpoint is a stark reminder of ongoing tensions. The incident occurred on the outbound side of Palukasame Subdistrict, Bacho district, Narathiwat province.

CCTV cameras mounted on a high tower near the checkpoint recorded the actions of the two suspects. The footage shows the individuals, dressed in blue and white shirts, walking along the edge of the footpath without concern for the passing motorists. When they were approximately 40 metres from the checkpoint, they each threw a pipe bomb.

One bomb landed inside the checkpoint, causing damage to the structure. The other exploded near a tent at the roadside checkpoint, resulting in shrapnel damage to a parked pickup truck. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The explosion injured Paramilitary Volunteer Pitakchai Phueng-in, assigned to the 11th Marine Paramilitary Company. He sustained minor injuries, including abrasions on his waist and temporary hearing loss. Bomb disposal officers and police were dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and pursue the perpetrators.

Emphasising the urgency and determination of officials, one officer revealed the mood of the scene.

“The situation remains tense, and we are working diligently to bring those responsible to justice.”

The region has been a hotspot for insurgent activities, with frequent incidents targeting security forces and public infrastructure. Despite efforts to curb the violence, such attacks continue to disrupt the area and threaten the safety of both residents and officials.

The police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Increased security measures are being implemented at checkpoints and other vulnerable locations to prevent further incidents, reported Khaosod.