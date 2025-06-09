Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home

Rare wildlife encounter brightens ordinary day

Bright Choomanee
39 minutes ago
Last Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Phayao province, a 55 year old resident, Pongsak Thuknuek, experienced an unusual event when a softshell turtle, locally referred to as pla pha, wandered into his home. This incident occurred at his residence on Maetam Sai Nai Road, Mae Tam subdistrict, Mueang Phayao district.

Pongsak’s house is notably distant from any water sources and is surrounded by several roads, making it quite rare for a turtle to make its way into his property. The homeowner described this event as extraordinary.

Upon inspection, the turtle measured approximately 10 inches in length and 8 inches in width, appearing healthy and intact. It is suspected that the turtle may have recently hatched and was likely foraging naturally.

Living in this area for many decades, Pongsak expressed his surprise at this occurrence, especially given the distance from any water bodies. He believes the presence of the turtle is a sign of good fortune, a belief deeply rooted in the local traditions of north Thailand.

In the northern region, it is a common belief that when an unusual animal like a softshell turtle enters one’s home, it is considered a lucky guest or a positive omen. These animals are seen not just as ordinary creatures but as symbols of some mysterious power that could bring prosperity to the household, reported KhaoSod.

Embracing this belief, Pongsak decided to keep the turtle in a container and promptly used his house number, 39/2, for a lottery in hopes that this unexpected visitor might bring substantial luck and wealth.

Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Last year, residents of Phimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima are buzzing with excitement as they continue to seek luck from a local turtle named Chao Chao Kuay. The turtle is believed to have brought fortune in three consecutive lottery draws, leading locals to present flowers, incense, and candles in thanks.

Thailand News
Bright Choomanee
39 minutes ago
Last Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
