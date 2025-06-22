Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach

Surging marine debris blamed for spike in wildlife rescue

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
113 1 minute read
Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach
Picture courtesy of DMCR

Marine officials rescued an endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle at Karon Beach after it was found trapped in a discarded fishing net on June 20.

Officers from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre, which operates under the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), received a report of a turtle washed ashore, alive but entangled in netting. Upon their arrival, they found the adult female Olive Ridley sea turtle struggling on the sand.

The turtle, weighing approximately 31.7 kilogrammes and measuring 64 centimetres in shell length and 68 centimetres in width, exhibited a normal body condition score of 3 out of 5. However, it had sustained injuries at the base of both flippers and swelling around the neck due to the net.

Marine biologists administered immediate treatment before transporting the turtle to the Sireetarn rescue centre at Cape Panwa. There, it will be rehabilitated until it regains sufficient strength to be released back into the wild.

Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of DMCR

This incident marks the second turtle entanglement at Karon Beach this month. On June 5, lifeguard Sarayut Kunarup discovered a juvenile Olive Ridley sea turtle caught in another abandoned fishing net.

This turtle, weighing around 20 kilogrammes and measuring 50 centimetres in shell length, was in good health and showed no signs of injury. Officers freed the young turtle and safely returned it to the sea.

Marine officials have underscored the significant threat posed by discarded fishing gear to marine life. They urge local fishermen and the public to dispose of nets and plastic waste responsibly, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: DMCR

Last year, a sea turtle washed ashore in Phuket after becoming entangled in discarded fishing nets. The young turtle was discovered by lifeguards on Kalim Beach, just north of Patong, among a mix of marine debris.

Lifeguards from the Patong Surf Life Saving Club managed to safely cut away the netting and alerted officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

Latest Thailand News
Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia Crime News

Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia

44 minutes ago
Phuket replaces iconic pink buses with new electric fleet Phuket News

Phuket replaces iconic pink buses with new electric fleet

57 minutes ago
Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand

1 hour ago
Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon

3 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses Crime News

Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses

3 hours ago
Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case Crime News

Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case

3 hours ago
Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site Thailand News

Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site

4 hours ago
Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute Thailand News

Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute

4 hours ago
Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized Bangkok News

Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized

4 hours ago
Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach Phuket News

Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach

4 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions

4 hours ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme Crime News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme

5 hours ago
Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist Phuket News

Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods across 46 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods across 46 provinces

5 hours ago
Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed South Thailand News

Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed

24 hours ago
Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic Pattaya News

Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic

24 hours ago
Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust Bangkok News

Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust

1 day ago
Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law Pattaya News

Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law

1 day ago
Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged South Thailand News

Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged

1 day ago
Ratsada&#8217;s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth Phuket News

Ratsada’s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth

1 day ago
Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures Business News

Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures

1 day ago
Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes

1 day ago
Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia Thailand News

Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia

1 day ago
Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
113 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x