Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi

A tragic accident occurred at a notorious intersection in Mueang district, Phetchaburi province, involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. The collision resulted in the deaths of a mother and daughter at the scene. The driver of the truck awaited the police in a state of shock.

The incident took place at 3.50pm yesterday, June 8. Police Lieutenant Thanakun Wiriyapong, a deputy inspector at Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station, received a report of the accident at the Nong Kai Thuean intersection, Nong Khanan subdistrict. The two deceased were found on the road and identified as 49 year old Duangjai and her mother, Juan.

Nearby was a white Honda Scoopy i motorcycle, registration 1กก 4106 Phetchaburi, belonging to the victims. The motorcycle had been thrown off the road.

Also present was a silver Chevrolet pickup truck, registration 3ฒว 2942 Bangkok, with damage to its left front side. The driver, 26 year old Phattharaphong, stood nearby in shock.

Investigations revealed that the pickup truck was being driven from Hat Chao Samran subdistrict, heading to a garage in Tha Yang district. The victims were on their motorcycle, travelling from Baan Nong Wa to Don Yikrok.

The crash occurred at an intersection with no traffic lights, leading to the pickup truck striking the motorcycle with significant force, causing it to be thrown 50 metres away. The impact resulted in the immediate death of the mother and daughter. The police have taken the driver into custody for questioning and will proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on May 25, a fatal accident happened on Tiwanon Road, Pathum Thani, when a 21 year old woman, returning from a wedding, crashed into a barrier and died. Police Lieutenant Wasukanya Tachiphan, deputy inspector at Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, was notified of the incident at 5 pm.

The woman was riding a Honda PCX motorcycle without a licence plate in Bang Kadi subdistrict, Mueang district.