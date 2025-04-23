Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
As Phuket approaches the final leg of the dry season, the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) is ramping up calls for water conservation across the island.

Marking Earth Day yesterday, April 22, the PWA issued a public plea urging residents to adopt mindful water-use habits and report any burst pipes immediately, reinforcing that every drop counts in the battle against dwindling water supplies.

“Clean water is not only essential for life but also forms the foundation of our economic, social and environmental systems. We encourage everyone to adopt small but meaningful changes to their daily water habits.”

Suggested water-saving tips include turning off taps while brushing teeth, installing low-flow showerheads, rinsing produce in containers instead of under running water, reusing laundry water for cleaning tasks, and collecting rainwater for use in gardens or washing vehicles.

The timely reminder came just hours after a dramatic incident near Bang Khu intersection on Thepkrasattri Road in Koh Kaew.

A major pipe break around 4pm yesterday, April 22, sent a geyser of water soaring 10 metres into the air, startling motorists and sparking concerns over electrical safety.

PWA technicians swiftly responded and shut off the valve linked to the damaged main, which supplies water via a nearby bridge.

Officials urge the public to report any water pipe leaks or irregularities without delay. Residents can contact the PWA via 076-319173, 063-4744565, or the 24-hour hotline at 1662.

Despite the dramatic break, all three of Phuket’s main reservoirs still hold water, though levels are modest.

According to the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu is at just 23% capacity, holding 2.33 million cubic metres out of its 10.2-million capacity.

Bang Neow Dum in Srisoonthorn is 42% full, while Klong Kata in Chalong holds 44% of its capacity, reported The Phuket News.

Scattered rainfall has offered brief relief in some areas but the overall water supply remains under strain. The PWA reiterated its commitment to improving water systems and reducing losses, while encouraging islanders to do their part.

“Let’s work together toward a future of sustainable water use,” the PWA said. “Every effort, no matter how small, makes a difference.”

