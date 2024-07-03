Pattaya’s youth dive into new swimming programme

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

To promote youth development and safety, Pattaya City launched its Youth Recreation Activities Project with a focus on the Basic Swimming Programme at Pattaya City School 11 (Mathayom Sathit).

Running from July 2 to September 3, the Basic Swimming Programme aims to integrate essential aquatic skills into the school curriculum. Recognising the importance of swimming for both safety and physical fitness, the programme is designed to teach students vital skills that could also spark a lifelong interest in the sport.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet highlighted the significance of this initiative.

“The Youth Recreation Activities Project reflects Pattaya’s proactive approach to fostering a well-rounded educational environment and promoting healthy lifestyles among its youth population. As the Basic Swimming Programme unfolds, it is expected to not only enhance swimming proficiency but also contribute to the overall growth and well-being of Pattaya’s young residents.”

This programme is part of Mayor Poramet’s broader vision to transform Pattaya into a national leader in education. By incorporating swimming into the curriculum, the city hopes to promote physical fitness and potentially unearth future athletic talent among its youth, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, the much-anticipated renovation of the Pattaya Youth Centre faces frustrating delays, sparking concerns among top officials. The Chairman of the Pattaya Sports and Recreation Committee, Visan Petchtrakul, and Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat are deeply worried about the project’s progress.

Slated for transformation into a vibrant, multifunctional space themed on Music, Sports, Art, and Performance, the centre, located in Soi Thepprasit 9 has hit a significant snag.

In other news, Poramet led city officials on a site inspection of Photisan Soi 6 in North Pattaya on July 1. This followed the June 30 deadline for residents to vacate their illegally built homes on public land.

For over 30 years, unauthorised structures have stood in Photisan Soi 6. Now, Pattaya City is reclaiming this land to restore it for public use, ease traffic congestion, and stimulate economic growth.