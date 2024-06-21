Pattaya Youth Centre renovation delays spark leadership concern

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The much-anticipated renovation of the Pattaya Youth Centre faces frustrating delays, sparking concerns among top officials. The Chairman of the Pattaya Sports and Recreation Committee, Visan Petchtrakul, and Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat are deeply worried about the project’s progress.

Slated for transformation into a vibrant, multifunctional space themed Music, Sports, Art, and Performance, the centre, located in Soi Thepprasit 9 has hit a significant snag. Despite the design phase being on the verge of completion, a clear renovation concept remains elusive, causing unexpected delays.

To address this, the city committee is hustling to devise strategies aimed at overcoming these obstacles and speeding up the project. A crucial part of their plan involves a scheduled discussion with Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, seeking support and guidance to clear up the conceptual uncertainties and secure the necessary backing to push the project forward.

Another major decision looms over the future of the centre’s old gymnasium. The committee is torn between demolishing the ageing structure or opting for renovation. To navigate this dilemma, a subcommittee will be established to thoroughly assess both options and provide well-informed recommendations, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, in response to mounting frustration over delays at the North Pattaya intersection, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai has taken decisive action, confirming hefty penalties for the responsible contractor. The construction setbacks have caused major disruptions to residents and the local tourism scene, prompting swift measures from city officials.

In other news, residents and business owners lining Sukhumvit Road in Bang Phra Subdistrict of Sri Racha are in uproar, demanding immediate action to resolve a debacle at the Bang Phra-Klong Sukreeb junction. The construction of a drainage system on Highway No. 3 has hit a standstill, plunging the area into chaos and risking the safety of locals, especially schoolchildren. For nearly a month, the project has languished with no signs of progress, and the contractor has vanished into thin air.