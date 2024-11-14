Fare play: Pattaya police spark taxi reminder ahead of fireworks fest

Published: 14:21, 14 November 2024
Fare play: Pattaya police spark taxi reminder ahead of fireworks fest
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya police have issued a reminder to motorbike taxi drivers regarding fare regulations as the city prepares for the upcoming International Fireworks Festival. The festival is set to take place on November 29 and 30, promising a spectacle that draws large crowds to the coastal city.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, at the Caesar Palace Hotel, the Chief of Pattaya Police Station, Navin Teerawit, addressed motorbike taxi operators about the anticipated surge in visitor numbers and the need for fair pricing practices. Representatives from various motorbike taxi groups across Pattaya were in attendance, highlighting the importance of this gathering.

The festival will see road closures and parking restrictions. Pattaya Beach Road, a key location for the festival’s events, will be closed from the Dolphin Roundabout to the Wat Chaimongkol Intersection. Additionally, Pattaya Central Road, from Tops Supermarket to the Nipa Lodge Intersection, will also be inaccessible from 3pm to 12am. To further manage the expected influx of tourists, parking along Pattaya Beach Road will be prohibited from 5am to 12am.

“We have called upon the motorbike taxi drivers to discuss the transportation arrangements during the festival. They must adhere to the designated passenger pick-up points and refrain from overcharging passengers.”

The preparations and reminders come as a proactive measure to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for both locals and visitors during the festival. With the promise of dazzling fireworks lighting up the Pattaya skyline, local police aim to maintain order and fairness in the city’s transportation services, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Patong police in Phuket apprehended a motorcycle taxi driver following a heated altercation between tourists and a local taxi driver. The incident unfolded on October 31 at the intersection near the football field on Thawiwong Road, leading to several charges being filed against the motorcycle driver.

