Phuket motorcycle taxi driver arrested after clash with tourists

Patong police in Phuket apprehended a motorcycle taxi driver following a heated altercation between tourists and a local taxi driver. The incident unfolded on October 31 at the intersection near the football field on Thawiwong Road, leading to several charges being filed against the motorcycle driver.

Around 5.30pm, two tourists had just boarded an electric vehicle (EV) taxi they had booked through a legal app, intending to head to Phuket International Airport. As they got into the cab, the motorcycle taxi driver approached and prevented them from closing the door, insisting they leave the vehicle. The taxi driver explained to the motorcycle driver that the tourists had legitimately ordered the ride and were not at fault.

Unconvinced, the motorcycle driver attempted to seize one of the tourists’ phones to verify the booking. Despite the tense exchange between the motorcycle driver and the female taxi driver, the taxi eventually departed, continuing to the airport. The tourists’ nationalities were not disclosed in the police reports.

The confrontation, captured on the taxi’s CCTV, soon circulated on social media, sparking widespread criticism and concern. Many online comments condemned the aggressive behaviour of taxi operators in Patong, warning that such incidents could tarnish the area’s reputation and deter visitors. Some netizens referred to the alleged offenders as part of a taxi mafia.

Others voiced their preference for app-based taxi services over traditional queues, suggesting that police should support the shift towards digital booking systems.

The viral nature of the incident prompted rapid action from Patong police. Superintendent Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat and Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Wichet Suwanno led the investigation that resulted in the arrest of the motorcycle driver, identified as Jampen.

During questioning, Jampen confessed to confronting the tourists and was found to be intoxicated both at the time of questioning and during the altercation.

Jampen now faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle not matching its registration type, failing to wear a helmet, lacking a public driving licence, not carrying a vehicle registration manual, and not paying the annual tax on time, reported The Phuket News.

Police are also attempting to locate the EV taxi driver involved in the incident to determine if she intends to file a formal complaint and pursue further legal actions against Jampen.