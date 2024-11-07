Patong motorbike taxi driver faces legal action for slapping rider

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News

A Patong motorcycle taxi driver faces legal action after being caught on video slapping another rider in Soi Saensabai. The incident, which took place yesterday, November 6, quickly circulated on local social media, igniting discussions on the conduct of motorcycle taxi drivers in the area.

Patong Police have identified the driver involved as Patiwat. He was summoned to the Patong Police Station for questioning around 7pm yesterday. Patiwat confessed to being the individual in the video and admitted to hitting the other motorcycle rider in the head. According to the police report, Patiwat claimed that the altercation stemmed from a traffic accident.

“Police officers therefore recorded the personal history and tested Patiwat for drugs to proceed with legal action.”

However, the outcome of the drug test remains undisclosed, reported The Phuket News.

In response to the incident, Patong Police Chief Chalermchai Hirasawat mandated that numerous Patong motorcycle taxi drivers attend a meeting on November 5. During this assembly, the police clarified the standards of behaviour expected from the drivers. This gathering was prompted by a series of violent episodes involving Patong motorbike taxi drivers over the past year.

In related news, Patong police in Phuket apprehended a motorcycle taxi driver following a heated altercation between tourists and a local taxi driver. The incident unfolded on October 31 at the intersection near the football field on Thawiwong Road, leading to several charges being filed against the motorcycle driver.

Around 5.30pm, two tourists had just boarded an electric vehicle (EV) taxi they had booked through a legal app, intending to head to Phuket International Airport.

As they got into the cab, the motorcycle taxi driver approached and prevented them from closing the door, insisting they leave the vehicle. The taxi driver explained to the motorcycle driver that the tourists had legitimately ordered the ride and were not at fault.