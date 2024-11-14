Motorcyclist dies in fiery crash with pickup in Kanchanaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 21 year old man tragically died when his motorcycle collided with the rear of a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with bamboo huts, resulting in a fire that engulfed him. The incident occurred yesterday, November 13, at 7pm on a poorly lit road in Kanchanaburi province.

Police officers from the Laokhwan Police Station received a report of the accident involving a motorcycle and the trailer of a pickup truck transporting bamboo huts. Upon receiving the report, they coordinated with the local fire department and rescue teams to respond to the scene on the Nong Fai-Huai Ruak road in Nong Fai sub-district, Laokhwan district.

Upon arrival, responders found the bamboo huts on the trailer ablaze. Firefighters quickly sprayed water to control the fire, which had already consumed the motorcycle and the rider. The charred remains of the motorcycle, a Yamaha MSX with an unidentifiable license plate, were discovered among the burnt bamboo huts. The victim was identified as 21 year old Aditep.

“The pickup driver missed the turn to the customer’s house, which led to me getting out to direct traffic. Unfortunately, this coincided with the motorcycle approaching at high speed, colliding with the trailer,” explained a worker, identified only as A, who was part of the team transporting the bamboo huts.

The worker further elaborated that despite attempts to extinguish the fire with water, he was unable to prevent the flames from consuming both the motorcycle and its rider. The absence of street lighting on this two-lane road likely contributed to the motorcyclist’s inability to see the trailer in time, according to initial police assessments.

Police suspect that as the motorcycle sped along the unlit road, the rider failed to notice the bamboo huts on the trailer, leading to the tragic collision. The impact caused sparks that ignited leaking fuel from the motorcycle’s tank, resulting in the fire that ultimately claimed the young man’s life, reported KhaoSod.

The police intend to hold the driver of the pickup truck, involved in the accident, for further questioning to ensure a thorough investigation. Legal proceedings will follow based on the findings.

