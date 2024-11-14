Chinese loan shark gang member arrested at Bangkok airport

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Chinese woman linked to an illegal loan shark gang was apprehended by Thai Tourist Police at Suvarnabhumi International Airport while attempting to pick up a relative. The arrest occurred amidst a crackdown on crimes affecting the tourism industry.

The event unfolded as police, acting under the orders of Sak’sira Phuak-am and Phongsiam Mimongkol, conducted an operation to counteract criminal activities at the airport. Among the vehicles stopped for inspection was a suspicious Ford car registered in Chiang Mai, driven by a Chinese national.

When officers requested her driving license and passport, she was unable to produce a passport, offering only a personal driving license under the name Mengna.

Using advanced immigration technology, the police discovered that Mengna entered Thailand on September 10 of the previous year, with her visa expiring on April 9. This revealed that she had been unlawfully staying in the country for 218 days. Upon being informed of her illegal status, Mengna exhibited suspicious behaviour, prompting further investigation.

Interpol’s Red Notice database revealed Mengna’s involvement in an international arrest warrant. This notice identified her as a member of a Chinese loan shark syndicate. The group is notorious for manipulating loan amounts, deceiving borrowers into default, and employing threats and violence to collect debts, reported KhaoSod.

Mengna was subsequently detained and transferred to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport Police Station for legal proceedings. The tourist police have coordinated with Interpol’s Regional Division 2 to address the international aspects of the case.

In related news, two members of the infamous Demon Loan Shark Gang were arrested after expanding their illegal loan operation into Chon Buri.

The duo, identified as 35 year old Yutthaphum and 25 year old Kiatthaphum, were nabbed in a quiet housing estate where their shady business was thriving.

Acting on intelligence, police raided the single-story house, uncovering a treasure trove of evidence, including thousands of illegal loan business cards, bank records, mobile phones, helmets, and four motorcycles believed to be linked to the gang’s predatory operations.