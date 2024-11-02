Pathum Thani vegetable vendor wins 12 million baht lottery prize

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 13:31, 02 November 2024| Updated: 13:31, 02 November 2024
A vegetable vendor from Simummuang Market in Khu Khot, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, has struck gold by winning the first prize in the lottery, pocketing 12 million baht.

The winning ticket, numbered 536044, was part of the draw held yesterday, November 1, and the news quickly spread as congratulations poured in for the lucky winner.

The buzz around the win began when a Facebook user shared a post featuring an impressive stack of lottery tickets alongside the two winning tickets.

The lucky winner, known as Aunt Jai, is a familiar face at the local market, where she sells fresh vegetables. Her victory has been met with joy and inspiration among her peers and community members, who are now more hopeful than ever about the prospect of winning themselves.

The Simummuang Market, known for its bustling activity and vibrant atmosphere, has become even livelier following the news of Aunt Jai’s win. Vendors and customers alike have been joining in the celebration, with many expressing their excitement and good wishes. This win seems to have brought the community closer, fostering a sense of camaraderie and collective cheer.

While Aunt Jai basks in her newfound fortune, she remains grounded and grateful for the support and kindness from her fellow vendors and patrons. The win has not only brought her financial security but also a renewed sense of community and belonging, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a heartwarming surprise unfolded on October 17 when a Thai woman revealed to her mother that she had won the top lottery prize. The moment, captured on video by the Facebook page Lottery Plus, shows the family in Kamphaeng Phet province celebrating after discovering they had hit the jackpot worth 6 million baht.

In other news, a Thai woman’s prayer to a mythical serpent for lottery luck came true, making her a millionaire. She received 6 million baht after winning the first prize in the lottery.

