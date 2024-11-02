Bangkok mandates microchipping for pets under new law

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok is set to enforce a new regulation requiring all dogs and cats to be microchipped, alongside measures to control stray animal populations and manage dangerous dogs.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) has recently approved a draft ordinance regarding pet ownership and stray animals. Naphaphon Chirakul, a member of the BMC for the Bang Khun Non district, and head of the special committee reviewing the draft, emphasised the importance of these measures for preventing nuisances and health risks associated with animals.

Advertisements

The legal framework for this regulation is established under Section 29 of the Public Health Act 1992, amended by the Public Health Act (No. 3) 2017, in conjunction with Section 97 of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Act 1985. The aim is to regulate the number of pets allowed in specific areas.

For instance, in condominiums or rented rooms measuring between 20 to 80 square metres, only one pet is allowed, while land less than 20 square wah (approximately 80 square metres) may house up to two pets. Properties measuring between 20 to 50 square wah can accommodate up to three pets, 50 to 100 square wah can house four pets, and land over 100 square wah can have up to six pets.

Pet owners are required to have their animals permanently identified with a microchip, implanted by a veterinarian according to Bangkok’s standards. The certification of registration must then be reported to officials at the Public Health Veterinary Office or the relevant office.

Dangerous breeds

Additionally, special control is mandated for certain breeds considered potentially dangerous. These include Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, and Fila Brasileiro, as well as dogs with a history of aggression. When outside, these dogs must be muzzled and leashed securely, with the handler keeping the leash within 50 centimetres of the dog.

Advertisements

“Microchipping dogs and cats will help identify pet owners responsible for their animals, thus addressing the issues caused by pets disturbing the community.”

Mobile veterinary units will be deployed to perform sterilisations on stray animals in various areas to reduce their numbers. Aggressive dogs causing disturbances will be taken to the Bangkok Dog Control and Shelter Centre located in the Prawet district.

In cases where individuals wish to keep animals for breeding or business purposes, additional permissions can be sought under the Public Health Act. The BMC has passed the draft ordinance, and it will be presented to the Bangkok governor for signing and publication in the Royal Gazette. The regulation will take effect 360 days after its announcement in the Royal Gazette, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying Street dogs in Thailand highlight Thailand’s significant stray dog population, with 300,000 in Bangkok, and efforts to control numbers through sterilization, vaccination, and registration, amidst concerns over animal welfare and cruelty prevention. (read more)

highlight Thailand’s significant stray dog population, with 300,000 in Bangkok, and efforts to control numbers through sterilization, vaccination, and registration, amidst concerns over animal welfare and cruelty prevention. (read more) Bangkok Post highlights the need for responsible pet ownership and population control amidst rising stray animal numbers in Thailand, with concerns over a proposed registration fee for pet owners. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news Why is Bangkok enforcing microchipping for all pets? To identify pet owners and manage nuisance and health risks associated with pets. How might microchipping impact stray animal populations? Microchipping could help monitor and reduce stray populations by ensuring responsible pet ownership. What if pet owners fail to comply with the new microchipping regulation? Non-compliance could lead to penalties, promoting adherence to the regulation. How do these regulations balance public safety with pet ownership? By controlling pet numbers and requiring microchipping, regulations aim to ensure safety and responsible ownership. What potential challenges could arise from enforcing these pet regulations? Challenges might include public resistance and the logistics of implementing widespread microchipping.