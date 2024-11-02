Sea turtle found tangled and lifeless on Phuket beach

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

In a heartbreaking discovery, a young olive ridley sea turtle was found dead, entangled in fishing debris on Phuket’s Pak Phra Beach. Officials from Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) were alerted to the tragedy on Tuesday, October 29, by the Marine National Park Operations Centre 2.

The juvenile turtle, weighing only 3 kilogrammes, was identified by DMCR’s Andaman Sea Coastal and Marine Resources Research Centre as an olive ridley (Lepidochelys olivacea). Its shell measured just 35 centimetres wide and 32 centimetres long, suggesting the turtle was still in its early years. Found tangled in a dangerous mix of marine debris—including fishing nets, rope, and driftwood—the turtle’s front left and hind flippers were severely injured, marked by ulcers and strictures.

“The turtle was observed to be underweight, with a body condition score of 2 out of 5.”

The examination confirmed a devastating reality: the turtle had drowned, and further autopsy revealed signs of a severe abdominal infection, inflamed organs, and shockingly, rope lodged in its stomach. The turtle’s empty digestive tract hinted at a painful struggle for survival, potentially unable to find food as it fought against the deadly entanglement.

This tragedy adds to a concerning wave of marine animal fatalities in Phuket. Just a week before, an adult sea turtle was discovered dead on Kamala Beach. In an even grimmer trend, three dugongs were found deceased in local waters within a nine-day span, reported Phuket News.

