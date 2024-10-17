Sisaket woman wins 6 million baht lottery after prayers to serpent

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai woman’s prayer to a mythical serpent for lottery luck came true, making her a millionaire. She received 6 million baht after winning the first prize in the lottery.

The Thai woman, 43 year old Ratsamee from Ban Nong Khukham, Nong Siang Thun in Prang Ku district, Sisaket province, had an ordinary day turn extraordinary when she discovered she had won the lottery.

On a recent day, she was busy transporting goods to Chong Chom Market when a minor accident occurred involving her pickup truck. A lottery vendor suggested she buy a ticket with the truck’s registration number, which she did without giving it much thought.

Back at home, Ratsamee moved a statue of Phaya Naga, a revered mythical serpent, from an old small pond to a new, larger one. She then prepared offerings for a ceremony to honour the serpent the next day. While doing so, she prayed to be freed from her hardships and to gain fortune by winning the lottery before the end of the Buddhist Lent.

“I just wanted some good luck and hoped my prayers would be answered.”

On the lottery draw day yesterday, October 16, she watched the results on television. The winning number sounded familiar to her, and she jokingly remarked to her relatives that it might be her lucky day. Despite her doubts, she checked her ticket when she got home and discovered she had indeed won 6 million baht with ticket number 482962.

“I was in disbelief because I had never won before, only gotten close.”

The atmosphere at her home was jubilant, with family and neighbours coming together to celebrate and congratulate her. The scene was lively, with many people tying blessing strings around her wrist in traditional Thai fashion.

Plans for the newfound fortune are already in motion. Ratsamee intends to personally collect the prize money, take her daughter on a trip, pay off her debts, and renovate her house. The remaining funds will be used for making merit and as capital for future business ventures, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news Why do some people believe in the power of mythical creatures like Phaya Naga to achieve good fortune? Cultural and religious traditions often attribute mystical powers to revered figures, creating a sense of hope and spiritual connection. How might the psychological impact of believing in luck or divine intervention influence someone’s actions and decisions? Belief in luck or divine intervention can boost confidence, reduce stress, and motivate actions that align with the desired outcome. What if Ratsamee had not experienced a minor accident involving her pickup truck? How might her story have unfolded differently? Without the accident, she might not have bought the lottery ticket, altering her path to fortune and her current life trajectory. How do traditional practices, like offering ceremonies to mythical figures, shape community bonds and individual experiences in Thailand? Such practices foster a sense of community, cultural identity, and shared belief, enhancing social cohesion and individual sense of belonging. What psychological and social effects can sudden financial windfalls, like winning a lottery, have on individuals and their families? Sudden wealth can bring joy and relief but also stress and challenges, requiring adjustments in lifestyle, relationships, and financial management.