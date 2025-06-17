Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

Customs officials in Nong Khai have apprehended a Laotian man attempting to smuggle 12 sacks of kratom leaves weighing over 672 kilogrammes. The leaves were concealed in a van, preparing to be taken out of the country.

Yesterday, June 16, at the Nong Khai Customs Office, officials led by Wannapa Phutthao, director of the Nong Khai Customs Office, Pakin Tiebkam, director of the Customs Control Division, Phatthanaphong Tantiwattanakulchai, and Jirayut Singhasa, head of the Investigation and Suppression Division, collaborated to seize and arrest Saiphasert Louanglat, a Laotian resident.

The kratom leaves were found tightly packed in 12 sacks within a white Toyota van with Laotian plates. The discovery occurred around 4.30pm when customs officers at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge border checkpoint conducted a routine inspection.

Upon inspecting the van driven by Saiphasert, they found the sacks of kratom leaves intended for export without a customs declaration, violating customs laws and the Kratom Plant Act of 2022. The suspect was detained, and the contraband was confiscated in accordance with customs procedures.

Theerach Atthanavanich, Director General of the Customs Department, along with Kitchalak Sreenusat, an advisor on customs privilege development systems, has emphasised the need for customs offices nationwide to intensify efforts in preventing and suppressing illegal activities under customs law and other related legislation.

The Nong Khai Customs Office implemented these policies strictly, leading to the significant seizure of kratom before it could be illegally exported, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in the early hours of April 1, police conducted a dramatic raid in Pattaya, resulting in the arrest of a 20 year old woman and the confiscation of illegal kratom beverages.

The operation, led by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, targeted a shop in Pattaya’s Village 8 accused of selling kratom drinks to minors and allowing consumption on-site.