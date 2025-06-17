Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

Hidden haul uncovered in daring cross-border smuggling attempt

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
80 1 minute read
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Customs officials in Nong Khai have apprehended a Laotian man attempting to smuggle 12 sacks of kratom leaves weighing over 672 kilogrammes. The leaves were concealed in a van, preparing to be taken out of the country.

Yesterday, June 16, at the Nong Khai Customs Office, officials led by Wannapa Phutthao, director of the Nong Khai Customs Office, Pakin Tiebkam, director of the Customs Control Division, Phatthanaphong Tantiwattanakulchai, and Jirayut Singhasa, head of the Investigation and Suppression Division, collaborated to seize and arrest Saiphasert Louanglat, a Laotian resident.

The kratom leaves were found tightly packed in 12 sacks within a white Toyota van with Laotian plates. The discovery occurred around 4.30pm when customs officers at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge border checkpoint conducted a routine inspection.

Upon inspecting the van driven by Saiphasert, they found the sacks of kratom leaves intended for export without a customs declaration, violating customs laws and the Kratom Plant Act of 2022. The suspect was detained, and the contraband was confiscated in accordance with customs procedures.

Theerach Atthanavanich, Director General of the Customs Department, along with Kitchalak Sreenusat, an advisor on customs privilege development systems, has emphasised the need for customs offices nationwide to intensify efforts in preventing and suppressing illegal activities under customs law and other related legislation.

The Nong Khai Customs Office implemented these policies strictly, leading to the significant seizure of kratom before it could be illegally exported, reported KhaoSod.

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, in the early hours of April 1, police conducted a dramatic raid in Pattaya, resulting in the arrest of a 20 year old woman and the confiscation of illegal kratom beverages.

Related Articles

The operation, led by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, targeted a shop in Pattaya’s Village 8 accused of selling kratom drinks to minors and allowing consumption on-site.

Latest Thailand News
Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi Thailand News

Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

9 minutes ago
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai Crime News

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

1 hour ago
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

1 hour ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

2 hours ago
How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets Finance

How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets

2 hours ago
Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her Thailand News

Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

2 hours ago
Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents Thailand News

Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

2 hours ago
EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion Thailand News

EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

2 hours ago
Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk&#8217;s blessing Thailand News

Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

2 hours ago
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams Thailand News

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

3 hours ago
Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand Thailand News

Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

3 hours ago
100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion Pattaya News

100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

3 hours ago
Warehouse pair caught with 1,200 meth pills in parcel mix-up Bangkok News

Warehouse pair caught with 1,200 meth pills in parcel mix-up

3 hours ago
Grill rage! Man battered in Bangkok barbecue restaurant blunder Bangkok News

Grill rage! Man battered in Bangkok barbecue restaurant blunder

3 hours ago
Street patrol cracks down on Pattaya Walking Street sleaze Pattaya News

Street patrol cracks down on Pattaya Walking Street sleaze

3 hours ago
Thai king supports troops at Thai-Cambodian border with gifts Thailand News

Thai king supports troops at Thai-Cambodian border with gifts

4 hours ago
Meth-ed up! Panic, pipes and punters in Pattaya drugs den bust Pattaya News

Meth-ed up! Panic, pipes and punters in Pattaya drugs den bust

4 hours ago
Rain of terror! 31 provinces braced as storms pour in from north Thailand Weather Updates

Rain of terror! 31 provinces braced as storms pour in from north

4 hours ago
Bang out of order! Bolt bikers busted for flogging DIY firearms Pattaya News

Bang out of order! Bolt bikers busted for flogging DIY firearms

4 hours ago
Rampage in Chiang Khan: drunk foreigner arrested with knife and stick Thailand News

Rampage in Chiang Khan: drunk foreigner arrested with knife and stick

19 hours ago
Unidentified man found hanged in Kamala, Phuket Phuket News

Unidentified man found hanged in Kamala, Phuket

20 hours ago
Ayutthaya man guns down neighbour in decade-long feud Thailand News

Ayutthaya man guns down neighbour in decade-long feud

20 hours ago
Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex Thailand News

Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex

20 hours ago
Land dispute leads to double murder-suicide in Phetchabun Thailand News

Land dispute leads to double murder-suicide in Phetchabun

20 hours ago
Cambodia among 36 nations facing possible US entry ban News

Cambodia among 36 nations facing possible US entry ban

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
80 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x