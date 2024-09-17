Nong Bua Lamphu residents win 30 million baht lottery

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two residents from Nong Bua Lamphu province have won first prize in the latest government lottery draw, collectively taking home 30 million baht. One couple celebrated their 18 million baht win, while another winner, who received 12 million baht, remained silent and did not give interviews.

After the government lottery results were announced yesterday, September 16, reporters flocked to Nong Bua Lamphu to investigate the lucky winners. The first winner resides in Ban Non Song Ploei, Pho Chai subdistrict, Mueang district.

Upon arrival, reporters found a group of around 10 people joyfully drinking and eating together. Sarawii, the wife of the lottery winner Pirawat, shared their story as her husband was unavailable for an interview.

According to Sarawii, her husband called her in the afternoon while she was about to finish work, informing her that he felt unwell and asked her to come home immediately. Upon her arrival, she discovered that Pirawat had won the first prize with three lottery tickets bearing the number 608662. Sarawii revealed that her husband is an avid lottery player, often purchasing up to ten tickets at a time.

Although they had previously won smaller prizes, this was their first major win. Sarawii herself had won the fifth prize with two tickets, and their son had won the second prize with two tickets last year. She admitted that their family seems to have good fortune when it comes to lotteries.

Despite their win, they plan to continue their regular charitable activities and maintain their usual lifestyle. The couple intends to use the winnings to pay off debts incurred from building 14 rental houses.

Dream come true

Their nephew recounted that Pirawat had sent a message, saying he felt unwell, prompting him to visit. Upon arrival, he found Pirawat looking pale and playing loud music. When he asked about his uncle’s condition, Pirawat avoided the topic.

When Sarawii arrived, Pirawat excitedly ran to her, embraced her, and handed her the lottery tickets. She checked the numbers and confirmed their win, causing everyone to rejoice. The nephew expressed his happiness for the couple, noting their generosity towards family and friends. He also mentioned that despite the win, their gathering was a regular event rather than a celebration.

Another nephew shared an interesting dream that Pirawat had. In the dream, two women sold him lottery tickets, and he won the prize with those tickets. When Pirawat recounted the dream to a lottery vendor, the vendor interpreted the dream, suggesting the number 62, as two women could represent the number six. Following this advice, Pirawat bought a set of tickets ending in 662, which ultimately led to their win.

The couple’s home is known for its strong spiritual presence, and they frequently win smaller lottery prizes. They are also regular temple-goers, often engaging in meditation and other religious activities during Buddhist holy days. Sarawii mentioned that they plan to visit the temple again.

Sarawii received numerous congratulatory calls from friends, family, and acquaintances. Their rental property, spanning approximately 2 rai, consists of 14 houses and is considered one of the area’s more affluent households.

The second winner, residing in Na Wang district, won with two tickets, totalling 12 million baht. However, this individual has chosen to remain private and has not given any interviews or comments regarding their win, reported KhaoSod.