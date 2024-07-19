Phuket enforces 48-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holidays

Patong police announced a 48-hour ban on alcohol sales in bars and restaurants as Thailand observes the Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa this weekend.

Violating the alcohol sales ban could result in up to six months in jail or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, according to the notice issued by Patong Police. Officers informed bar operators of the ban during visits yesterday, July 18. The ban will be in effect from midnight tonight through to midnight Sunday.

Asarnha Bucha Day, observed tomorrow, marks the full moon day of the eighth lunar month. It commemorates the Buddha’s first sermon to his initial five disciples after attaining Enlightenment more than 2,500 years ago.

Khao Phansa, observed Sunday, signifies the beginning of a three-month period during the rainy season when monks stay in one place or temple to engage in deep meditation.

Both holidays are public, with all government offices closed and the alcohol ban enforced for the entire 24 hours of each day. However, duty-free shops at international airports are exempt from this ban.

Phuket Immigration and other government offices will remain closed on Monday.

In similar news, the National Alcohol Beverage Policy Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, yesterday, July 4, convened its third meeting of 2024 at the Parliament Building, to discuss the recent decision to allow alcohol sales in Thailand’s six major airports on Buddhist holidays.

The meeting saw the attendance of many key officials, including Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Adisorn Watanasak.

In other news, Phuket provincial police have initiated a new road safety campaign targeting the root causes of traffic accidents involving tourists. This effort, in collaboration with local partners, aims to reduce the high number of road incidents in the area.

The campaign was officially launched yesterday, July 18, at the Phuket Merlin Hotel by Region 8 Police Police Lieutenant General Suraphong Thanomchit and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum.