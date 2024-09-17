Pakistani tourist duped in US$900 Pattaya Beach heist (video)

A Pakistani tourist’s dream holiday in Pattaya took a sour turn when two crafty pickpockets allegedly swiped US$900 (nearly 30,000 baht) right under his nose during a stroll on Jomtien Beach.

Farrukh U, a 33 year old tailor from Pakistan, had only just arrived in Pattaya for the first time when his holiday turned into a nightmare. He rushed to the local police station to report the shocking theft at 2.36am yesterday, September 16.

According to Farrukh, two foreign men approached him on the beach, striking up what seemed like a harmless conversation. One of the men asked to see some Pakistani banknotes, claiming he’d never seen money from the country before.

Eager to share a piece of his homeland, Farrukh pulled out his wallet and showed them the banknotes. While he was distracted, the second man skillfully emptied his wallet of US$900 before quickly returning just the wallet. The two thieves fled the scene, leaving Farrukh none the wiser – until he checked his wallet moments later and realised he’d been cleaned out.

“I couldn’t believe they’d tricked me like that. They were so friendly!”

Pattaya police are now on the case, reviewing CCTV footage and gathering clues to track down the suspects, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, police arrested a tuk tuk driver who stole money and belongings from an American tourist last month. The thief sped away from the scene with the victim’s possessions, worth over 40,000 baht.

The American victim filed a complaint at Chakkrawat Police Station on August 30, reporting that he lost all his money and belongings to the Thai tuk tuk driver. He could only recall that the driver operated a dark blue and yellow tuk tuk, but he could not remember the registration plate.

In other news, a foreign tourist confronted a Thai teenager in Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok after catching him pickpocketing £400 (approximately 17,700 baht). The incident turned heated as the tourist demanded the return of his money, assisted by a local Thai woman.

