China ready to export vaccine to Thailand, delivery will be “as soon as possible” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China ready to export vaccine to Thailand, delivery will be “as soon as possible”
The Acting Chinese Ambassador to Thailand has confirmed that vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech is ready to export its Covid-19 jab to Thailand. Yang Xin was on a courtesy call with Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, when he confirmed the vaccine has been approved for export to the Kingdom. The exact date when Thailand can expect to receive the vaccine has not been confirmed, with Yang saying delivery will be “as soon as possible”.
The Thai government has come in for criticism from some corners for being slow to roll out a national vaccination programme. In neighbouring Indonesia, the national vaccine rollout began in January, while in Singapore, the first vaccinations were administered at the end of December.
Opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has criticised the government for seemingly dragging its feet, saying its reliance on just 1 firm to produce the vaccine locally is slowing down the process. Siam Bioscience, which is wholly owned by the Crown Property Bureau, is the sole manufacturer for the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine in Thailand.
During his call with Yang, the PM confirmed Thailand’s commitment to a national vaccine rollout in which at least half the population will be vaccinated. The government has already ordered 2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, along with 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a further 35 million doses reserved.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the PM also used the call with Yang to pass on his best wishes for the Chinese New Year and congratulated China for its response to the pandemic. Both men reaffirmed their countries’ willingness to continue working together, with Yang saying relations between the 2 have strengthened further, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials say 50% of Thais will receive Covid-19 vaccine this year
The chief of the Department of Disease Control, part of the Ministry of Public Health, says plans are underway to vaccinate 30 million Thais by the end of 2021. Opas Karnkawinpong says thousands of public and community hospitals across the country will be involved in the national vaccine rollout, with vaccines distributed from central storage sites at the Department of Disease Control and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.
“If everything goes to plan, we can start administering at least 5 million doses per month and later, up to 10 million doses per month, to complete 61 million doses in 2021. This is the largest vaccination programme in our history and we need to get all our staff ready to do the job.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, the programme will be carried out in 3 phases, with 2 million doses expected to be given at the end of March. Phases 2 and 3 will follow from June, when 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine will be rolled out. Meanwhile, Chinese regulators have given the go-ahead to export the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, meaning it’s now just waiting for approval from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.
To date, the FDA has only approved 1 vaccine, which is the AstraZeneca offering. Following a row between the manufacturer and the EU over supplies to EU member states, the bloc has placed restrictions on the export of the vaccine beyond the EU. As a result, AstraZeneca has confirmed that Thailand’s supply will come from a manufacturing plant in Asia, and not from Italy as originally planned. Thailand is expecting the first 200,000 doses at some point this month, with healthcare workers and “high-risk” residents in the red zone of Samut Sakhon expected to be first in line for inoculation.
Next up, in March, will be 600,000 doses for “high-risk” populations in maximum-control provinces, including those bordering Myanmar and parts of southern Thailand. In April, the Kingdom is expected to take delivery of 1 million doses, with 600,000 being administered as a second dose and 400,000 reserved for urgent cases.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 186 new Covid-19 cases
186 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, a major drop in daily infections in recent weeks. Thailand now has 6,068 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported 23,557 Covid-19 infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
Most of the new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in Thailand’s new wave of infections. Aggressive case finding was rolled out in recent weeks to contain the virus, leading to more cases detected, many being asymptomatic. Active case finding is now being reduced, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English.
“We are reducing the intensity, the frequency of active case finding… The active case finding will continue in Samut Sakhon as well as 6 districts in Bangkok”
141 infections were transmitted at high risk areas including 132 in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Pathum Thani and 3 in Bangkok. 35 cases were detected through active case finding, including 31 cases in Samut Sakhon and 4 in Samut Songkhram. 10 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
The CCSA reported 490 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 237 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.
SOURCES: CCSA |Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
South Africa stalls AstraZeneca vaccine campaign after trial found “minimal protection” against new strain
South Africa’s rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine has been put on pause following reports that it only provides “minimal protection” for the new strain of the virus first detected in South Africa. The country will continue plans to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, only provides limited protection against the mild variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa known as B.1.351, according to early data from a trial. South Africa Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says immunisations using the AstraZeneca vaccine would be put on hold while scientists review the vaccine.
The study was done on 2,000 volunteers who were an average age of 31. Half the group received the vaccine and half received a placebo. A news release from the University of the Witwatersand Johannesburg said researchers found that viral neutralisation by the vaccine against the B.1.351 variant was substantially reduced when compared with the original strain. Researchers did not study the vaccine’s protection against moderate to severe infections.
An AstraZeneca spokesperson says the company is “working closely with the South African Ministry of Health on how best to support the evaluation against severe disease of the B.1.351 variant, and start to bring this vaccine to the South African people should it prove to be successful.”
Thailand has secured 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. With export restrictions imposed by the European Union, the company plans to send a batch of 150,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand from a factory in Asia, due to arrive in March or April.
SOURCES: CNN | Wits University
Gosport
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:16 am
Perfect, hope I can get it.
Joe
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:25 am
Yes your brain can’t get any worse so you might as well take it.
Ben
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:28 am
Examples like this help to explain why Thailand is becoming closer to the Chinese. They show up and help at the right times and don’t criticize. We could learn from this but we don’t and criticize more.
Gosport
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:39 am
Some talk the talk, others walk the walk. after getting the jabs, my papaya cart can run as smooth as silk.
Issan John
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:32 am
FWIW, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is NOT an “opposition politician”.
Rightly or wrongly, he has been banned from being an MP or holding any political office.
Mister Stretch
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:33 am
I wouldn’t want this one. In Brazilian trials the rate was about 50%, but we don’t really know for sure, as the company asked the Brazilian government to withhold the final numbers.
To date, it appears the SinoVac vaccine is the lowest, in effectiveness, of all the global competitors.
It’s no wonder they are ready to “ship to Thailand as soon as possible.”
A waste of money and effort, in my opinion.