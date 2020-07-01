Activists slam “politically motivated” decree extension | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Activists slam “politically motivated” decree extension
Critics of the Thai government have condemned the extension of the emergency decree by another month, claiming it’s unnecessary and politically motivated. The extension was given the green light at a Cabinet meeting yesterday, after the PM said it was necessary in order to continue the successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus.
Khaosod English reports that government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat insists the extension is necessary in order to protect Thailand’s borders from countries where Covid-19 is not yet under control. She adds that the extension will not affect the re-starting of the country’s economy or people’s day-to-day lives.
It’s the third time the emergency decree has been extended since being implemented last March and critics of the government are not convinced that the move is not political, with one activist saying it’s simply a coup under another name.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with coronavirus since late April. It has been contained since then. Now it’s for another objective. It’s kind of a coup in disguise.”
Sunai Phasuk, from Human Rights Watch agrees, calling the extension undemocratic and a violation of citizens’ rights.
“This is detrimental to the governance under democratic principles. The intention for maintaining the emergency decree is about protecting Prayut and the government from political challenge.”
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Yesterday, a number of protesters held a rally to voice their opposition to the extension, with political scientist Surachart Bamrungsuk saying he doesn’t buy the government’s excuse that it needs to protect the country from a “second wave” of the virus.
“Many see the government as wanting to have special powers to deal with many problems, particularly the economic problems which may lead to protests. Maintaining the emergency rule is thus more about political control than controlling the coronavirus itself.”
Thailand has now gone over a month with no new cases of local transmissions. The only new cases being reported daily, usually in single digits, are among those in state quarantine due to having recently returned from overseas.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand re-opens its international borders today
Thailand is lifting its ban on international flights on July 1. But before you dust off the suitcase and book your flight, there are still many restrictions on the return of foreigners into the country. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says the ban on international flights is being lifted from July 1 but “conditions for re-entry apply”.
“People entering Thailand must comply with the conditions, time limits and rules of the authorised persons under the Immigration Act, communicable diseases laws, aviation law and the emergency decree.”
The announcement follows the government approving some foreign travel back into Thailand, including business travel and foreigners with spouses, work permit holders or people with permanent residency (not retirement visas). General tourism is not permitted at the moment.
The list of people allowed back into Thailand at this stage includes…
1. Thai nationals
2. Persons with exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving state of emergency issues to enter the Kingdom, as necessary. Such consideration, permission or invitation may be subject to specified conditions and time limits.
3. Non-Thai nationals who are a spouse, parents, or children of a Thai national.
4. Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid certificate of residence, or permission to take up residence in the Kingdom
5. Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid work permit or are allowed to work in the Kingdom, including their spouse or children.
6. Carriers of necessary goods, subject to immediate return after completion.
7. Crew members who are required to travel into the Kingdom on a mission, and have a specified date and time for return.
8. Non-Thai nationals who are students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities, including the parents or guardians of the students.
9. Non-Thai nationals who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand, and their attendants. However, this shall not include medical treatment for Covid–19.
10. Individuals in diplomatic missions, consular affairs, international organizations, government representatives, foreign government agencies working in Thailand, or individual in other international agencies as permitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including their spouse, parents, or children.
11. Non-Thai nationals who are permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country.
It’s understood that foreigners who are granted entry into Thailand will have to go through 14 days of mandatory quarantine at their own expense (unless they have been invited by the government). Anyone who believes they fall into one of the categories described in the CAAT’s announcement (detailed below) should contact their local Thai embassy for more information.
Although the CAAT allowed the resumption of domestic flights at the end of May, the countries borders were kept shut until the end of June in a blanket ban on scheduled flights. The government has also been allowing Thais to return to Thailand over the past 2 months where many new cases of Covid-19 have been detected. All Thais repatriating to Thailand have to undergo 14 days of state-sponsored quarantine.
The Department of Airports report that fewer than 5 million people have passed through the country’s 28 airports since the beginning of the year, the vast majority before the borders were closed in March and local airlines grounded.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s major tourist islands may open soon to foreign travellers
Next month, 5 of Thailand’s major tourist islands may open up to foreign travellers. Phuket, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao are getting ready for potential visitors from overseas, albeit small numbers to start as the borders are slowely prised open.
While a trip to a Thai island may sound nice after months of lockdown, officials may limit the trip to a so-called ‘villa quarantine‘ where visitors would only be allowed to stay at their accommodations and not travel around. Officials are planning to allow foreigners to enter the country starting August 1, but only if they are part of a travel bubble scheme, which involves countries pairing up in agreement to allow travel between them. Such agreements are reportedly only in the works for those nations that are deemed low-risk for spreading the coronavirus.
One ministry official said foreigners potentially traveling to the islands would only be allowed to travel to the destination they specified ahead of time. Those with connecting flights in Bangkok would not be allowed to travel in the city. The number of tourists visiting the islands may also be limited with numbers depending on each area’s capability to effectively screen visitors, he said.
“We expect residents in these areas to agree to the move because Phuket relies on tourism revenue when you take into account the province’s gross domestic product.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand among 14 countries EU deems “safe” during Covid-19 pandemic
Thailand has made the cut to be among the 14 countries listed by the EU that are deemed “safe” during the world Covid-19 pandemic. Citizens of these countries may be granted entry to the EU from July 1. It will come as little surprise to learn that the US and Brazil have been excluded from the list at this stage, as has China. The EU says it will consider adding China if the Chinese government returns the favour for EU travellers.
A report in Thai PBS World says the full list of countries to make the cut are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. Despite the list being published, it’s understood that the list is not final and may be amended as the Covid-19 situation improves around the world – probably every two weeks.
EU citizens can now travel freely within the bloc of 27 countries. The UK, which formally left the EU on February 1, falls under different conditions, which are yet to be formalised as Brexit talks continue. The UK is reportedly discussing potential travel pacts with a number of EU countries, in order to allow people to travel during the summer holiday period. The tourism industry in the UK and EU employs millions of people with this current time period normally seeing the most travellers.
