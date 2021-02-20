82 new cases, 0 deaths- Covid-19 Update | The Thaiger

Thailand is reporting 82 new cases of Covid‐19 today, 11 of those imported, with 0 additional deaths over the past 24 hours. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the local infections were found through active case finding and those who previously visited risk areas who tested positive in hospitals, with 44 and 27 new cases detected respectively.

Samut Sakhon province, again, claimed almost half of the local infections, with Bangkok only having 6 cases, and other provinces claiming the rest.

Of the 27 infected cases from risk areas, Samut Sakhon logged 19 cases. Pathum Thani recorded the highest number of cases from active case finding

The 11 imported cases were all those of Thai nationality, except for 2 Americans. The arrivals were from the United States, Russia, Germany, India, Nigeria, Russian, German, Indian, Nigerian, French and Ugandan, France, Kenya, the United Arab Emirate, and Bahrain.

Including today’s newly reported cases, Thailand has claimed 25,323 total cases since the pandemic began. 1,111 people with Covid in Thailand are in hospitals today, with 59 being discharged over the previous 24 hours.

403,036 more people have been infected worldwide with the disease over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 111.23 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 10,971 to 2.4 million.

The US ranking 1st in the world again, saw 78,640 additional cases over the past 24 hours, with the total amount of deaths rising by 2,428. The total death toll in America is now 507,746 since the pandemic began. Thailand currently is ranked 114th.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

