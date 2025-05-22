New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand

Researchers find the "Tharathum" tree in Surat Thani province in a major breakthrough

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
58 1 minute read
New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand
Pictures courtesy of Botanical Garden Organisation Thailand Facebook

A rare tree species has been discovered deep in the wetlands of South Thailand, yet it’s already fighting for survival.

Thai researchers have uncovered a brand-new species of tree in Surat Thani province, in what’s being hailed as a major botanical breakthrough. Dubbed “Tharathum,” a poetic blend of the Thai words for water (thara) and tree (tham), the plant was discovered growing in the flood-prone region near the Tapi River in Khian Sa district.

Leading the discovery was Doctor Chatthida Wiya, a plant taxonomist with the Botanical Garden Organisation, in collaboration with Chiang Mai University, Kasetsart University, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), and the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Their findings were officially published on May 1 in the journal Plant Systematics and Evolution.

Related Articles

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand | News by Thaiger

Scientifically named Sageraea multiovulata Wiya, Sinbumr. & Chaowasku, the tree belongs to the Annonaceae family and the Sageraea genus.

It stands out for its impressive height, reaching up to 18 metres, and its cream to pale yellow flowers, paired with large, yellowish-green fruit.

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand | News by Thaiger

What makes Tharathum unique is its reproductive capacity.

“Each ovary contains between 19 and 20 ovules—the highest ever recorded in its genus, which usually ranges from five to 12,” explained the research team.

This towering tree thrives in extreme conditions, spending up to six months of the year submerged in river water.

It cleverly times its fruit ripening with the October flood season, using the river’s current to disperse seeds while the prolonged soaking helps break down the fruit for natural germination.

Despite its fascinating features, Tharathum is already on the “Critically Endangered” list. The species has only been found in a single wetland area now hemmed in by rubber and oil palm plantations, reported Bangkok Post.

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand | News by Thaiger

Conservation efforts are underway, with support from locals and the Botanical Garden Organisation.

“We’re growing saplings at the Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden in Chiang Mai,” said Dr Chatthida, noting it’s part of a long-term plan to protect the species.

Although there’s no known commercial use for the tree at present, researchers believe it may hold untapped potential.

“With further study, we might discover compounds that could drive sustainable conservation through economic value.”

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme

16 seconds ago
New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand Thailand News

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand

10 minutes ago
Island horror: Man arrested in nurse&#8217;s tragic Koh Samui murder Koh Samui News

Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder

19 minutes ago
Shocked! Cambodian man&#8217;s fishing trip ends with charged farewell Thailand News

Shocked! Cambodian man’s fishing trip ends with charged farewell

30 minutes ago
Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam Pattaya News

Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam

45 minutes ago
Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month Bangkok News

Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month

54 minutes ago
Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting Thailand News

Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

1 hour ago
Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok

1 hour ago
Nuns&#8217; beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations Thailand News

Nuns’ beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations

17 hours ago
Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya

17 hours ago
Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises Thailand News

Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises

17 hours ago
Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket Phuket News

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket

17 hours ago
Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash Thailand News

Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash

18 hours ago
Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops Thailand News

Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops

18 hours ago
Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi Crime News

Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi

18 hours ago
New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees Thailand News

New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees

18 hours ago
Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six Crime News

Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

18 hours ago
Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar Pattaya News

Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar

18 hours ago
Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok Crime News

Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

18 hours ago
Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud Bangkok News

Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud

19 hours ago
Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room Koh Samui News

Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

19 hours ago
Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection Phuket News

Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection

19 hours ago
Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust Crime News

Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust

19 hours ago
Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok&#8217;s Wat Pho (video) Bangkok News

Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok’s Wat Pho (video)

19 hours ago
Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack Crime News

Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack

19 hours ago
Environment NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

3 days ago
Ancient seashells from Jurassic era uncovered in Surat Thani

Ancient seashells from Jurassic era uncovered in Surat Thani

2 weeks ago
Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted

Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted

3 weeks ago
Police hunt for suspect in child sexual assault case in Surat Thani

Police hunt for suspect in child sexual assault case in Surat Thani

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x