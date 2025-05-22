Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme

A 46 year old man has been arrested for fraud, impersonation, and deceiving victims into investing over 8 million baht. Before his arrest yesterday, May 21, Vorathep, known for his polished appearance, had been duping people by presenting himself as a doctor or executive.

Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertpab, along with Police Colonel Ekkasit Pansithao and Police Lieutenant Jeerattawat Kitrungruengdet led the operation to apprehend Vorathep.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on March 13, detailing charges of fraud and inputting false information into a computer system, which caused harm to others. The arrest took place in front of a condominium on Ramkhamhaeng Road, in Min Buri, Bangkok.

A female entrepreneur reported to police that Vorathep initially contacted her via Facebook, using a well-presented profile featuring luxury cars and suits. He gained her trust by sharing personal anecdotes, like past romantic failures, and expressing a desire for a genuine relationship.

He then coaxed her into investing and transferring ownership of assets like homes and vehicles, promising a permanent union. However, after acquiring over 8 million baht (US$245,170) in assets, Vorathep severed all communication.

Further investigation by the victim revealed that many women had shared warnings on social media about Vorathep’s deceitful tactics, including claims of being a car dealership owner, executive, or doctor. These posts detailed similar fraudulent schemes involving promises of business investments or cohabitation, which led to victims relinquishing their assets.

Despite Vorathep denying the allegations during interrogation, police remain sceptical, citing his extensive criminal record. He faces seven charges related to fraud, embezzlement, theft, and document-related offences in various locations, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, there are several court warrants filed by other victims. Vorathep has been sent to Bueng Kum Police Station for further legal proceedings.