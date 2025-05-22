Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a nurse at her welfare accommodation on the island of Koh Samui, in the southern province of Surat Thani. The man is believed to be a neighbour of the victim.

The 36 year old nurse, Aunchuree “Nook” Wongmueang, failed to report for work yesterday, May 21, prompting her colleagues to visit her room on the second floor of the Green Park Village apartment. Her room was locked, and Aunchuree did not respond when they knocked.

Using a spare key, the nurse’s colleagues entered the room and discovered Aunchuree’s lifeless body on the bed. She was in her underwear, with a white T-shirt tightly wrapped around her neck. Marks consistent with strangulation were visible, indicating the likely cause of death.

Aunchuree’s gold ring and her car, a grey Nissan sedan with the registration plate 2กศ 0749, were missing. Police suspect the murderer stole the valuable item and fled in the victim’s car.

Further investigation identified Aunchuree’s neighbour, 30 year old Suwat, as the prime suspect. Some news agencies reported that Suwat worked at a restaurant on Koh Samui, but the man introduced himself as a bartender at a hotel on the island.

Suwat lived with his girlfriend in a room adjacent to the victim’s. He was reportedly addicted to online gambling, and the desperation for quick cash was suspected to be the motive.

Police believe Suwat entered Aunchuree’s room through a rear window, which she typically left open to allow her pet cat to come and go.

Suwat may have noticed the open window, as he was known to smoke behind the building. Suwat was suspected of committing the crime while his girlfriend was sleeping in their room.

Security camera footage revealed that Aunchuree’s car was parked at a shopping mall near Chaweng Beach at 4.45am.

According to MGR Online, Suwat allegedly sold the stolen gold ring to a friend for 3,000 baht before continuing to evade arrest.

Last night, the Facebook news page Big Kren reported that police had arrested the suspect. Koh Samui Police Station officers confirmed this morning, May 22, that officers successfully arrested Suwat. The suspect is now under the interrogation.

Suwat was initially charged with committing theft at night. The discovery of an empty condom box and the half-naked condition of the victim led police to suspect sexual assault, but further charges will depend on Suwat’s confession and the results of the autopsy.