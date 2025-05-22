Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder

Suspect's girlfriend sleeps next door as killing unfolded

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
65 2 minutes read
Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder
Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a nurse at her welfare accommodation on the island of Koh Samui, in the southern province of Surat Thani. The man is believed to be a neighbour of the victim.

The 36 year old nurse, Aunchuree “Nook” Wongmueang, failed to report for work yesterday, May 21, prompting her colleagues to visit her room on the second floor of the Green Park Village apartment. Her room was locked, and Aunchuree did not respond when they knocked.

Using a spare key, the nurse’s colleagues entered the room and discovered Aunchuree’s lifeless body on the bed. She was in her underwear, with a white T-shirt tightly wrapped around her neck. Marks consistent with strangulation were visible, indicating the likely cause of death.

Aunchuree’s gold ring and her car, a grey Nissan sedan with the registration plate 2กศ 0749, were missing. Police suspect the murderer stole the valuable item and fled in the victim’s car.

Related Articles

Further investigation identified Aunchuree’s neighbour, 30 year old Suwat, as the prime suspect. Some news agencies reported that Suwat worked at a restaurant on Koh Samui, but the man introduced himself as a bartender at a hotel on the island.

Suwat lived with his girlfriend in a room adjacent to the victim’s. He was reportedly addicted to online gambling, and the desperation for quick cash was suspected to be the motive.

Thai nurse found dead half-naked
Photo via Amarin TV

Police believe Suwat entered Aunchuree’s room through a rear window, which she typically left open to allow her pet cat to come and go.

Suwat may have noticed the open window, as he was known to smoke behind the building. Suwat was suspected of committing the crime while his girlfriend was sleeping in their room.

Thai nurse killed in room on Koh Samui
Aunchuree | Photo via MGR Online and Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Security camera footage revealed that Aunchuree’s car was parked at a shopping mall near Chaweng Beach at 4.45am.

According to MGR Online, Suwat allegedly sold the stolen gold ring to a friend for 3,000 baht before continuing to evade arrest.

Thai woman murdered by neighbour
Suwat | Photo via Amarin TV

Last night, the Facebook news page Big Kren reported that police had arrested the suspect. Koh Samui Police Station officers confirmed this morning, May 22, that officers successfully arrested Suwat. The suspect is now under the interrogation.

Thai man arrested for murder in Surat Thani
Photo via Facebook/ วศิน สิริเกียรติกุล – Wasin Sirikiattikul

Suwat was initially charged with committing theft at night. The discovery of an empty condom box and the half-naked condition of the victim led police to suspect sexual assault, but further charges will depend on Suwat’s confession and the results of the autopsy.

Latest Thailand News
New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand Thailand News

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand

5 seconds ago
Island horror: Man arrested in nurse&#8217;s tragic Koh Samui murder Koh Samui News

Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder

8 minutes ago
Shocked! Cambodian man&#8217;s fishing trip ends with charged farewell Thailand News

Shocked! Cambodian man’s fishing trip ends with charged farewell

20 minutes ago
Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam Pattaya News

Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam

35 minutes ago
Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month Bangkok News

Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month

43 minutes ago
Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting Thailand News

Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

58 minutes ago
Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok

1 hour ago
Nuns&#8217; beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations Thailand News

Nuns’ beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations

17 hours ago
Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya

17 hours ago
Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises Thailand News

Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises

17 hours ago
Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket Phuket News

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket

17 hours ago
Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash Thailand News

Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash

17 hours ago
Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops Thailand News

Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops

17 hours ago
Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi Crime News

Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi

18 hours ago
New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees Thailand News

New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees

18 hours ago
Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six Crime News

Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

18 hours ago
Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar Pattaya News

Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar

18 hours ago
Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok Crime News

Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

18 hours ago
Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud Bangkok News

Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud

18 hours ago
Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room Koh Samui News

Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

19 hours ago
Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection Phuket News

Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection

19 hours ago
Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust Crime News

Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust

19 hours ago
Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok&#8217;s Wat Pho (video) Bangkok News

Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok’s Wat Pho (video)

19 hours ago
Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack Crime News

Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack

19 hours ago
Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos Bangkok News

Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos

19 hours ago
Crime NewsKoh Samui NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
65 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

19 hours ago
Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck

Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck

19 hours ago
Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt

Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt

21 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x