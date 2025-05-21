Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

Police are hunting for a killer after a Thai nurse was found dead in welfare accommodation on Koh Samui, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani..

Colleagues of the 36 year old nurse, Aunchuree Wongmueang, were unable to contact her and went to check on her at her room today, May 21, in the Green Park Village, located in the Koh Samui district of Surat Thani. They used a spare key to enter and were shocked to find Aunchuree’s lifeless body.

According to a report by MGR Online, Aunchuree was lying dead on her bed. She was wearing only black underwear, and a white T-shirt was placed around her neck. No other visible injuries were found on her body apart from clear signs of strangulation.

Officers from Bor Phut Police Station searched the room for evidence that might lead to the suspect. The only item of note discovered was an empty box of condoms on the floor.

Related Articles

Aunchuree’s car, a grey Nissan sedan with the registration plate 2กศ 0749, was missing. Police suspect the perpetrator may have used the vehicle to flee the scene.

Thai nurse murdered in Koh Samui
Photo via MGR Online

Aunchuree reportedly worked in the documentation department at a hospital on Koh Samui. Her colleagues described her as a friendly and well-liked person, adding that there had been no work-related conflicts.

She lived alone in the welfare accommodation provided by her employer and was not originally from Surat Thani. Her family resides in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok.

Murderer wanted in death of Thai nurse in Koh Samui
Photo via Facebook/ นันท์นภัส หอมหวล

A neighbour told police that Aunchuree returned home for the first time around midnight, then left and came back at approximately 2am The neighbour admitted to hearing a scream for help from her room but did not go to investigate.

Police suspect the motive for the murder may be related to adultery, theft, or other personal issues. Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area to locate Aunchuree’s vehicle and identify the perpetrator.

Thai nurse lying lifeless in underwear in Koh Samui welfare accommodation
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

