Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Traffic chaos unfolds as heavy truck crash triggers safety shutdown

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee58 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
89 1 minute read
Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 10-tonne LPG truck overturned on Phetkasem Road in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan district, prompting police to temporarily close the southbound lanes for safety reasons. The incident occurred around 10am today, May 26, leaving one man injured.

According to Somkuan Saiphothong, head of the highway rescue unit in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the accident took place approximately 2 kilometres from Singkhon checkpoint, at kilometre 320. Although no gas leakage has been detected, the situation remains hazardous, necessitating the road closure.

Supot Sermsap, head of the highway division in Prachuap Khiri Khan, is advising travellers heading both south and towards Bangkok to avoid the accident site. Alternative routes include a detour via the Lan Sai junction and a U-turn near Suan Kwan before reaching kilometre 320.

In response, Pratheep Boriboonrat, the deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, visited the scene to monitor the situation. He was joined by the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office and the Khlong Wan Police Station, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

All relevant agencies are actively working to recover and remove the truck from the area, which is expected to take at least an hour. The public is urged to avoid the area unless necessary to ensure safety and facilitate the ongoing operations.

Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a drowsy truck driver caused chaos on a Bangkok expressway early this morning by falling asleep at the wheel and overturning his 18-wheeler.

At 1.20am on May 22, the truck veered into the median on Kanchanaphisek Road near kilometer marker 52+900 in Prawet district, spilling over 30 tonnes of crude oil across the six-lane highway.

Highway Patrol 2, Division 8, quickly responded, working alongside emergency teams and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The crash scene resembled a disaster zone, with the massive truck blocking lanes and posing serious risks to drivers and the environment due to the thick crude oil spill.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project Bangkok News

Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project

2 minutes ago
11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand&#8217;s Pathum Thani market Crime News

11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand’s Pathum Thani market

21 minutes ago
Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop Pattaya News

Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop

29 minutes ago
Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok&#8217;s Khlong Toei Bangkok News

Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei

43 minutes ago
Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative Thailand News

Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative

44 minutes ago
Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

58 minutes ago
Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant

2 hours ago
Myanmar man&#8217;s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident Phuket News

Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

2 hours ago
Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing Bangkok News

Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

2 hours ago
Saleswoman&#8217;s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya Pattaya News

Saleswoman’s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM&#8217;s father&#8217;s influence Thailand News

Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM’s father’s influence

3 hours ago
Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid Crime News

Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

3 hours ago
Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector Phuket News

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

3 hours ago
No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored Northern Thailand News

No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car Crime News

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend Pattaya News

Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

3 hours ago
Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash Road deaths

Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

4 hours ago
Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend&#8217;s home Thailand News

Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend’s home

4 hours ago
Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation Road deaths

Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation

4 hours ago
South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt South Thailand News

South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt

4 hours ago
Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht Thailand News

Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai supports Yingluck&#8217;s 10bn baht rice compensation battle Thailand News

Pheu Thai supports Yingluck’s 10bn baht rice compensation battle

4 hours ago
Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site Thailand News

Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site

4 hours ago
Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager Phuket Travel

Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager

5 hours ago
Teen&#8217;s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung Thailand News

Teen’s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung

5 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee58 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
89 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

4 days ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

4 days ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

6 days ago
Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x