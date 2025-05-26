Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A 10-tonne LPG truck overturned on Phetkasem Road in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan district, prompting police to temporarily close the southbound lanes for safety reasons. The incident occurred around 10am today, May 26, leaving one man injured.

According to Somkuan Saiphothong, head of the highway rescue unit in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the accident took place approximately 2 kilometres from Singkhon checkpoint, at kilometre 320. Although no gas leakage has been detected, the situation remains hazardous, necessitating the road closure.

Supot Sermsap, head of the highway division in Prachuap Khiri Khan, is advising travellers heading both south and towards Bangkok to avoid the accident site. Alternative routes include a detour via the Lan Sai junction and a U-turn near Suan Kwan before reaching kilometre 320.

In response, Pratheep Boriboonrat, the deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, visited the scene to monitor the situation. He was joined by the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office and the Khlong Wan Police Station, reported KhaoSod.

All relevant agencies are actively working to recover and remove the truck from the area, which is expected to take at least an hour. The public is urged to avoid the area unless necessary to ensure safety and facilitate the ongoing operations.

