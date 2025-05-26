Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei

A dispute between two intoxicated motorcycle taxi drivers in Bangkok escalated into a fatal stabbing, resulting in the death of one person. The incident occurred on Ratchadaphisek Road in Khlong Toei district on May 24 at approximately 11pm.

During the altercation, 32 year old Apivat, who was drinking beer at the scene, got into a heated argument with 27 year old Suthi, a fellow motorcycle taxi driver. The confrontation intensified when Suthi punched Apivat, prompting Apivat to retaliate by throwing a beer bottle, which missed.

Apivat attempted to assault Suthi while wielding a short pocket knife. Suthi tried to evade the attack and was urged by friends to leave the scene. As Suthi mounted his motorcycle, Apivat approached again but was restrained by others, allowing Suthi to depart temporarily.

Around 20 minutes later, Suthi returned, inquiring if the situation had calmed down but was advised by friends to leave once more. Despite this, Suthi returned to the scene once again, armed with a knife tucked into his waistband. When Apivat confronted him, Suthi dismounted from his motorcycle and stabbed Apivat once in the back, causing him to fall.

Subsequently, Suthi kicked Apivat in the head and face before fleeing on his motorcycle. Apivat managed to cross the street, seeking help from a nearby foundation vehicle, and was taken to Medpark Hospital and then transferred to Chulalongkorn Hospital where he later died.

Following the incident, Suthi surrendered to investigators, admitting to the stabbing but claiming it was in self-defence. The Thong Lo district investigators have interviewed three eyewitnesses and charged Suthi with murder and carrying a knife in public without a valid reason, reported KhaoSod.

They have also collected DNA evidence from the suspect and seized the knife used in the attack. Suthi was taken to the South Bangkok Criminal Court for remand today, May 26.