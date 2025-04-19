Motorcycle rider killed in Nakhon Ratchasima road accident

A tragic accident occurred on Mittraphap Road yesterday, April 18 when a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck and was subsequently struck by a trailer truck, resulting in the death of the rider.

Police Colonel Anon Sajanthuek, an investigator with the Pho Klang Police Station, received a report of the accident near the entrance to Ther Thai Market in Suranaree subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

At the scene, between kilometre markers 138 and 139 on Highway 2, heading out of Nakhon Ratchasima, a white Isuzu box pickup truck with Bangkok registration was found parked on the shoulder. The right side mirror and front of the vehicle were damaged.

Approximately 10 metres away lay the body of a young man with severe injuries across his torso, next to a grey Honda Wave 125i motorcycle registered in Nakhon Ratchasima. The deceased was identified as 28 year old Kittiphan Chanthahan. Another 30 metres away was a white Isuzu trailer truck, involved in the accident, registered in Samut Prakan.

The pickup truck driver reported that after completing deliveries in the city, he was heading home to Si Khio district via the parallel route. While turning into the main lane, the motorcycle clipped the right mirror, causing it to fall. At that moment, the trailer truck followed closely behind and could not stop or swerve in time, leading to Kittiphan’s death.

Later, the owner of the coffee shop YY cup g bar’fe near Huai Ban Yang reservoir in Suranaree, upon hearing of the incident, came to the scene. He mentioned that it was the first day of reopening after the Songkran festival closure. The deceased, a barista at the shop, was unusually late for work, and the owner only learned of the accident through social media, discovering that Kittiphan had died in the incident, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 45 year old motorcyclist lost his life after a BMW struck him on the Bang Prakaew overpass in Bangkok, causing him to fall 7 metres onto the road below. The BMW driver fled the scene, leaving debris behind.