Man attacks woman, damages cars during Songkran in Nakhon Ratchasima

A man wielding a baseball bat attacked a woman and damaged two cars, stealing car keys in the process, during the Songkran festival in Nakhon Ratchasima. The incident, which occurred today, April 15, left several people injured and has prompted a public call for the man’s capture.

Facebook user จรรยาพร เสาโร shared photos and videos of the assault, describing how the attacker, unknown to them, approached and struck them in their car. He then stole their car keys, damaged the vehicles, and assaulted a woman with a baseball bat, causing her to fall.

The assailant’s accomplices joined in the attack, further damaging a restaurant in the area. The post urged anyone with information about the perpetrator to come forward, expressing the severity of the situation.

The attack mainly involved women and children inside the cars. Two vehicles were damaged, with one woman sustaining a broken arm, another requiring four stitches for a head wound, and a third suffering a swollen eye.

Additionally, a woman was severely bruised on her back. The woman’s brother was also injured, suffering multiple bruises from the group attack, reported KhaoSod.

Everyone involved sustained injuries, except for a young girl who managed to escape to a bathroom and called for help. The assailants pursued her into a restaurant, causing further damage.

In similar news, a 37 year old woman filed a report with Mueang Buriram Police Station after her neighbour allegedly attacked her husband with a machete.

The incident occurred on March 15, leaving both the woman and her husband injured. The husband was later admitted to Buriram Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the attack happened while the couple was playing online slot games outside their home. The neighbour, identified as 48 year old Prayoon, was allegedly irritated by the noise and lashed out.