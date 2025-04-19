Chiang Rai police seize 110kg ketamine in hotel arrest

In Chiang Rai, police apprehended a 32 year old man at a hotel with 110 kilogrammes of ketamine. He allegedly planned to transport the drugs from Mae Sai to Ayutthaya, confessing to being paid 500,000 baht upon successful delivery.

Police Lieutenant General Manop Senakul, commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, directed Police Colonel Technic Jansri, superintendent of Mae Sai Police Station, and an investigative team to arrest Chaiwiwat Biacharat, a resident of Nakhon Sawan Tok subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan province. The arrest occurred at a hotel on Phahonyothin Road, Wiang Phang Kham subdistrict, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province.

The investigation was a joint effort involving an intelligence support team and drug suppression units along the border in Mae Sai. Authorities discovered that a drug trafficking group planned to use a silver Nissan sedan with Chiang Rai licence plates to transport a large quantity of drugs during the Songkran festival holidays.

At 9.20pm on Thursday, April 17, the target vehicle was spotted parked outside room 307 at the hotel where the arrest was made. Officers observed a man unloading items from the car’s boot into the room.

Upon searching the room, officers discovered a sack containing drugs in the bathroom. Inside were clear plastic bags filled with ketamine, which were wrapped in light green plastic, packed in a sack, and covered with black plastic sealed with clear tape. The total weight, including packaging, was approximately 36kg.

A further search of the car’s boot revealed two additional sacks of similar appearance, containing approximately 74kg of ketamine. The total ketamine seized weighed 110kg.

During questioning, the suspect admitted he was hired for 500,000 baht by an unidentified man contacted via phone to collect drugs in Mae Sai and deliver them to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, reported KhaoSod.

Upon arrival, he would receive further instructions for the final delivery location. Payment was to be made upon successful delivery.

Initially, the suspect faces charges of possessing a category 2 psychotropic substance (ketamine) with intent to distribute, an illegal act aimed at commercial gain, contributing to the spread of drugs among the public.