Transgender woman alleges unfair dismissal in Samut Prakan

A 27 year old transwoman alleged unfair dismissal from her job due to her gender identity. She claims that her supervisor’s bias against transgender persons led to her having to resign under duress.

The incident occurred at a company in Khlong Dan subdistrict, Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan province, where she worked as a heavy lifting equipment operator.

Chatchai explained that her probation period at the company was set to conclude on April 10. However, on April 8, she was summoned by the HR department and informed that she had not passed the probation period, without any specific reasons given.

She was threatened with termination unless she signed a resignation letter, which she reluctantly did, stating relocation to another province as the reason, despite living less than 1 kilometre from the company.

Following this, Chatchai approached her supervisor to understand the reason behind her dismissal. She was told that both the supervisor and their assistant did not favour transgender people.

Chatchai expressed deep disappointment and sadness, stating that her work performance was never lacking, and she adhered to the company’s rules without any absences or tardiness. The unjust termination has severely impacted her livelihood.

Chatchai reported the incident to the Samut Prakan Provincial Labour Office. However, she was informed that the company could not be held accountable since she signed the resignation letter just two days before completing 120 days of employment. Nevertheless, she will receive compensation for distress, which the labour office will facilitate, reported KhaoSod.

In response to the ordeal, Chatchai questioned the company’s actions.

“Are transgender people not human?”

She hopes that the media will help highlight her case to prevent similar situations for others in the transgender community.

