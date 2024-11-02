Motorbike crash off flyover in Pathum Thani leaves one dead

Two women on a motorbike met with a tragic accident when their vehicle lost control at a curve, causing them to fall from a flyover, resulting in one fatality and an injury. This occurred in the early hours of today, November 2, near a U-turn on Phahonyothin Road, Pathum Thani. The incident was reported to the local police, who promptly attended the scene.

Police officers from Khlong Luang, along with emergency rescue teams, arrived at the accident site where they found responders assisting the injured woman, identified as 42 year old Chanphen. She was the driver of the motorcycle and was quickly transported to Thammasat University Hospital for medical care. Tragically, the passenger, 38 year old Nittaya, did not survive the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later taken to the forensic department at Thammasat University Hospital for further examination.

A black Honda Scoopy motorcycle, registration number 7ขส 2679 Bangkok, was discovered overturned on the flyover. This vehicle was involved in the accident and was the one the two women were riding when the mishap occurred.

A friend of both the deceased and the injured, 30 year old Jiraporn, provided some insights into the moments leading up to the accident. She explained that they all worked at a factory in the Navanakorn Industrial Estate and had gone out for a meal together. After enjoying noodles at a local eatery near their accommodation, they were heading back to their residence in Thai Thani Village. Jiraporn was following behind on her own motorcycle when she witnessed the tragic turn of events. She expressed disbelief at how the accident unfolded, stating that she never expected such a catastrophe to happen to her friends.

“I was following closely behind and was shocked when I saw the motorcycle overturn. It’s unimaginable that this could happen to my friends.”

Police Lieutenant Woranchai Sookying, the investigator from Khlong Luang Police Station, documented the scene for further investigation. He confirmed that the police would continue to gather evidence and speak with witnesses to understand the circumstances leading to the accident. The police have also arranged for the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to assist with the necessary arrangements for the deceased, ensuring her body is prepared for her family to conduct funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.

