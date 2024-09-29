Family injured after truck falls from under-construction flyover in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Ruamkatanyu Foundation

A family of three sustained injuries when their pickup truck fell from a flyover under construction in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, early today.

The incident occurred around 2am on the 10-metre-high Lat Krabang-Onnut flyover, which is under construction on Lat Krabang Road near the Suk Saman intersection.

Police and rescue teams arrived promptly, discovering the severely damaged Isuzu pickup truck near a parked 22-wheeled truck close to the flyover structure.

The pickup, registered in Ayutthaya province, seemingly plunged from the flyover, collided with the 22-wheeled truck, and then came to rest on the ground.

Rescue workers extracted a 33 year old man, his 31 year old wife, and their one year old daughter from the wrecked vehicle and transported them to a local hospital for treatment, reported Bangkok Post.

The driver reportedly informed the police that he had driven onto the bridge because he did not see any barricades, and the area was inadequately lit.

In related news, a tragic accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle taxi resulted in the death of a 48 year old man with a fractured skull. The incident occurred on Economic Road, heading towards Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri.

Police Lieutenant Chinwat Thisala of the Mueang Chon Buri Police Station was notified of the accident at 3pm on September 25. The collision took place in Village 3, Nong Ri subdistrict, Mueang district, Chon Buri province. Upon receiving the report, he promptly arrived at the scene along with medical personnel from Chon Buri Hospital and rescue teams from Trikunnatham Foundation.

At the scene, police found the body of Somjai, a 48 year old local motorcycle taxi driver, lying next to his Yamaha motorcycle. The licence plate of the motorcycle was 1 กก 1408 Chon Buri.

The deceased had sustained a fatal head injury, indicative of being run over. Nearby, a gas cylinder was found rolling around, and approximately 5 metres away, an Isuzu pickup truck with the licence plate จท 2829 Chon Buri was parked, apparently involved in the accident.